Mother, common-law husband arrested over fatal abuse of her 7-year-old daughter

Police in Inuyama, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 33-year-old woman and her 32-year-old common-law husband on suspicion of fatally abusing her seven-year-old daughter at his apartment in May.

According to police, Minami Shimazaki has been charged with negligence for doing nothing to help her daughter Nao get medical attention, while her common-law husband, Kai Kurata, has been charged with beating the girl, broadcaster NTV reported.

Police said Kurata is suspected of assaulting Nao between 8:40 p.m. on May 24 and 7:40 a.m. on May 25. Kurata and Shimazaki took Nao to Shimazaki’s parents’ home in Gifu Prefecture on May 25 and left her there while they returned to Inuyama.

Nao complained of abdominal pain and vomiting and was taken to a hospital in Gifu Prefecture on May 26 where she later died of septic shock.

Police said Shimazaki's smartphone contained images of Nao with injuries to her face.

According to the Ichinomiya Child Consultation Center, Nao was temporarily placed in the center's custody twice -- once in 2022 and agains 2023, but was released from custody after she expressed a desire to return home. The prefecture plans to set up a third-party committee to consider whether the center's response was appropriate.

