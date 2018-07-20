Mother, son arrested for burying his wife's body in garden

A 36-year-old man and his 63-year-old mother have been arrested on suspicion of abandoning the body of the man’s missing wife at the mother's home in Toride City, Ibaraki Prefecture.

According to police, Takahito Yatani, a bank employee, was arrested after the body of his missing wife Maiko, 30, was found buried in the garden at his mother’s home, Fuji TV reported. Police said Yatani’s 63-year-old mother Emi has admitted to being an accomplice and quoted her as saying, “My son asked me for help.”

Police said Yatani has admitted to strangling his wife on March 4 at their home in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture. He then took her body to his mother's house where he and his mother buried the corpse in the garden.

Yatani reported his wife missing on March 6, claiming she got out of their car after an argument and never returned home. However, street surveillance camera footage did not corroborate this statement.

After his arrest on Tuesday, Yatani was quoted by police as saying: “Our marriage was not going well and my resentment was building up and I strangled her to death.” He also said where he had taken his wife’s body, which police found on Wednesday.

At a news conference on Thursday, the victim’s father said: “I’m full of deep regret. I wish Yatani had been more patient toward my daughter.”

© Japan Today