Mother suspected of killing 2 young daughters in murder-suicide bid

Two girls, aged 5 and 3, and their 40-year-old mother were found lying on the floor, bleeding from knife wounds to the stomach, by their father at their home in Osaka on Thursday night. The two girls died later in hospital, police said.

According to police, Kazuya Ogawa, 33, called 119 at around 10:30 p.m., reporting that his wife had stabbed their daughters and herself at their home in Higashinari Ward. The children, Risa, 5, and Juri, 3, were taken to hospital where they were later pronounced dead. Their mother was also taken to hospital with a knife wound to her abdomen, and was in a stable condition on Friday afternoon, police said.

Ogawa said he found all three in the children’s bedroom when he arrived home from work.

Police said there were no traces of the room being ransacked, and police believe the woman stabbed her daughters and then herself in a suicide attempt. A blood-stained knife and some notes, believed to be suicide notes, were found in the bedroom.

Police said they will wait until the woman recovers before questioning her.

© Japan Today