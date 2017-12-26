Murdered girl's family protests Tokyo judge's tweet on case

The parents of a female high school student murdered in 2015 in Tokyo protested Tuesday a tweet by a Tokyo High Court judge that said she was "mercilessly murdered" by a man who has "a propensity to be sexually aroused" at the sight of a woman being strangled.

In a written petition to the high court, the parents of Kana Iwase, who was 17 at the time of the murder, demanded punishment for the 51-year-old judge, Kiichi Okaguchi, saying his Dec 15 tweet, which has since been deleted, was inconsiderate and lacking in respect for the victim.

Okaguchi posted on his personal Twitter account a link to a Japanese court website page carrying the ruling given Dec 1 by the high court on an appeal filed by Masahiro Aoki, who has been convicted of murdering Iwase in November 2015.

Along with the link, the judge posted, "A man who has a propensity to be sexually aroused by watching a woman being strangled and agonized. A 17-year-old woman who was mercilessly murdered by such a man."

Okaguchi was not involved in the trial, in which the high court upheld a lower court ruling that sentenced the 31-year-old Aoki to life in prison and turned down his appeal. Aoki has appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court.

"I felt he was making fun" of the murder, said Yumiko Iwase, the 49-year-old mother of the victim.

"I cannot believe it was an act by an incumbent judge and I cannot tolerate it," she said.

Yoshiya Yoshizaki, director general of the Tokyo High Court's secretariat, said the court will "carefully examine the content of the document and handle the matter appropriately after confirming related facts."

© KYODO