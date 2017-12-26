Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Murdered girl's family protests Tokyo judge's tweet on case

3 Comments
TOKYO

The parents of a female high school student murdered in 2015 in Tokyo protested Tuesday a tweet by a Tokyo High Court judge that said she was "mercilessly murdered" by a man who has "a propensity to be sexually aroused" at the sight of a woman being strangled.

In a written petition to the high court, the parents of Kana Iwase, who was 17 at the time of the murder, demanded punishment for the 51-year-old judge, Kiichi Okaguchi, saying his Dec 15 tweet, which has since been deleted, was inconsiderate and lacking in respect for the victim.

Okaguchi posted on his personal Twitter account a link to a Japanese court website page carrying the ruling given Dec 1 by the high court on an appeal filed by Masahiro Aoki, who has been convicted of murdering Iwase in November 2015.

Along with the link, the judge posted, "A man who has a propensity to be sexually aroused by watching a woman being strangled and agonized. A 17-year-old woman who was mercilessly murdered by such a man."

Okaguchi was not involved in the trial, in which the high court upheld a lower court ruling that sentenced the 31-year-old Aoki to life in prison and turned down his appeal. Aoki has appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court.

"I felt he was making fun" of the murder, said Yumiko Iwase, the 49-year-old mother of the victim.

"I cannot believe it was an act by an incumbent judge and I cannot tolerate it," she said.

Yoshiya Yoshizaki, director general of the Tokyo High Court's secretariat, said the court will "carefully examine the content of the document and handle the matter appropriately after confirming related facts."

© KYODO

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Holiday Campaign

Reasonable Door-To-Door Transportation From Your Home To Tokyo's Airports

MK TAXI

View More

3 Comments
Login to comment

WTF, "mercilessly murdered" think the judge needs looking into.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Judges should not be on social media, let alone tweeting about cases.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Has any good ever come from Twitter？

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

12 Of Tokyo’s Best Restaurants And Bars For 2017

Savvy Tokyo

2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

9 Onsen in Kansai Where Men and Women Can Bathe Together

GaijinPot Blog

Uncategorized

Gourmet Specials on weekends only

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Events

This Week in Japan Dec. 25-31, 2017

GaijinPot Blog

Temples

Shinnyo-do Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Lifestyle

The Holiday Dilemma: With Whom and Where To Spend them With Family

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Buy 3 get 1 free!

BARKT