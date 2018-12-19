Naked woman dies after being beaten in hotel room; suspect leaps from window

A 19-year-old naked Thai woman died after she was found unconscious in a hotel room in Tokyo, police said Wednesday. A 20-year-old male acquaintance of the woman was found collapsed on the sidewalk below the hotel near JR Uguisudani Station.

According to police, a hotel employee called police after hearing a man and woman arguing and a woman's scream coming from the room on the fifth floor at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The employee called police. When police knocked on the door, which was locked, a man inside called out to them to wait a minute, Fuji TV reported. When police got into the room, the man had jumped from the window.

The woman was unconscious and had bruises all over her body, police said. She died late Wednesday, police said.

Police said the man found on the sidewalk is Japanese and remains unconscious in hospital.

