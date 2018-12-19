Naked woman dies after being beaten in hotel room; suspect leaps from window

A 19-year-old naked Thai woman died after she was found unconscious in a hotel room in Tokyo, police said Wednesday. A 20-year-old male acquaintance of the woman was found collapsed on the sidewalk below the hotel near JR Uguisudani Station.
According to police, a hotel employee called police after hearing a man and woman arguing and a woman's scream coming from the room on the fifth floor at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The employee called police. When police knocked on the door, which was locked, a man inside called out to them to wait a minute, Fuji TV reported. When police got into the room, the man had jumped from the window.
The woman was unconscious and had bruises all over her body, police said. She died late Wednesday, police said.
Police said the man found on the sidewalk is Japanese and remains unconscious in hospital.© Japan Today
Beanie
I hope she has a full recovery and a support network to help her out with hospital stay and rehabilitation.
sensei258
I'd bet that the young man was drunk, and didn't remember that he was up on the 5th floor when he tried to escape out the window.
Cricky
Didn't exactly the same thing happen last year?
Deadforgood
5th floor? Must have been on something to think he could make that drop...
taj
Deadforgood
Or he thought he'd killed her and decided the risk was worth it to escape one way or the other. Sorry for his family, but the world may well be better off if he doesn't make it. Sure hope she does.
Strangerland
Or he was trying to kill himself feeling there was no other way out. Or anything.
macv
anyone doing that to a another person is better off dead they are a danger to society
cla68
Headline of the year
Kabukilover
My guess this was a lovers’ quarrel. They can get extremely irrational and brutal.
Joeintokyo
Just a horrible situation.
hachikou
This is terrible. I heard that she died. I hope this crazy guy's name appears on media and he gets maximum penalty.
HARRYO
I can think of many ways this hotel rendezvous could have gone wrong. 19 year old Thai girl 20 year Japanese boy, perhaps not much bedroom experience between them leads to some arguing tempers flare up and punches start flying (or) she says I love You Long Time but first you pay (or) she says you want a Happy Ending ok but first you pay (or) maybe his little willie didn't rise to the occasion and she got mad laughed at him and he gave her a beat down. Well if and when he wakes up without some sore of amnesia them maybe we'll know what really happened in that hotel room. Jumping out of a fifth floor window that's CRAZY.
HARRYO
Hey everybody in my previous comment I meant to say some sort of amnesia NOT some sore of amnesia.
Shaolin74
As I understand it (coming from someone very close to me who owns a delivery health shop in Uguisudani), the Thai girl was working as an escort for a delivery health shop in Nippori and the guy was a customer of hers.
They’d both checked into a love hotel in Uguisudani. There could have been language problems, she may have refused to do some things he wanted etc. She was definitely working illegally. However, none of this condones killing the poor girl.
I know that the shop she worked for has been closed due to hiring girls without visas. Let’s hope that this guy gets everything that’s coming to him regardless of whether the girl was working legally OR illegally.