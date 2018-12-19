Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Naked woman found beaten in hotel room; suspect leaps from window

TOKYO

A 19-year-old naked Thai woman was found unconscious in a hotel room in Tokyo, police said Wednesday. A male acquaintance of the woman was found collapsed on the sidewalk below the hotel near JR Uguisudani Station.

According to police, a hotel employee called police after hearing a man and woman arguing and a woman's scream coming from the room on the fifth floor at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The employee called police. When police knocked on the door, which was locked, a man inside called out to them to wait a minute, Fuji TV reported. When police got into the room, the man had jumped from the window.

The woman was unconscious and had bruises all over her body, police said, adding she remained in a critical condition on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the man found on the sidewalk is Japanese and appears to be in his 20s. He is also unconscious.

I hope she has a full recovery and a support network to help her out with hospital stay and rehabilitation.

10 ( +10 / -0 )

I'd bet that the young man was drunk, and didn't remember that he was up on the 5th floor when he tried to escape out the window.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

Didn't exactly the same thing happen last year?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

5th floor? Must have been on something to think he could make that drop...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Deadforgood

5th floor? Must have been on something to think he could make that drop...

Or he thought he'd killed her and decided the risk was worth it to escape one way or the other. Sorry for his family, but the world may well be better off if he doesn't make it. Sure hope she does.

8 ( +9 / -1 )

Or he was trying to kill himself feeling there was no other way out. Or anything.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

anyone doing that to a another person is better off dead they are a danger to society

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Headline of the year

0 ( +0 / -0 )

My guess this was a lovers’ quarrel. They can get extremely irrational and brutal.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Just a horrible situation.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Kabukilover

I’ve quarreled with every lover I’ve ever had, under all sorts of circumstances, and intoxicated, etc and never once have I laid a finger on her.

No need to diminish the blame of a bad bully. He deserves some jailtime.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

This is terrible. I heard that she died. I hope this crazy guy's name appears on media and he gets maximum penalty.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

thepersoniamnow

Same here. We are reasonable people. Some aren’t. I hope that poor woman didn’t die.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

