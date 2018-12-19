Naked woman found beaten in hotel room; suspect leaps from window

A 19-year-old naked Thai woman was found unconscious in a hotel room in Tokyo, police said Wednesday. A male acquaintance of the woman was found collapsed on the sidewalk below the hotel near JR Uguisudani Station.
According to police, a hotel employee called police after hearing a man and woman arguing and a woman's scream coming from the room on the fifth floor at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The employee called police. When police knocked on the door, which was locked, a man inside called out to them to wait a minute, Fuji TV reported. When police got into the room, the man had jumped from the window.
The woman was unconscious and had bruises all over her body, police said, adding she remained in a critical condition on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the man found on the sidewalk is Japanese and appears to be in his 20s. He is also unconscious.© Japan Today
Beanie
I hope she has a full recovery and a support network to help her out with hospital stay and rehabilitation.
sensei258
I'd bet that the young man was drunk, and didn't remember that he was up on the 5th floor when he tried to escape out the window.
Cricky
Didn't exactly the same thing happen last year?
Deadforgood
5th floor? Must have been on something to think he could make that drop...
taj
Deadforgood
Or he thought he'd killed her and decided the risk was worth it to escape one way or the other. Sorry for his family, but the world may well be better off if he doesn't make it. Sure hope she does.
Strangerland
Or he was trying to kill himself feeling there was no other way out. Or anything.
macv
anyone doing that to a another person is better off dead they are a danger to society
cla68
Headline of the year
Kabukilover
My guess this was a lovers’ quarrel. They can get extremely irrational and brutal.
Joeintokyo
Just a horrible situation.
thepersoniamnow
Kabukilover
I’ve quarreled with every lover I’ve ever had, under all sorts of circumstances, and intoxicated, etc and never once have I laid a finger on her.
No need to diminish the blame of a bad bully. He deserves some jailtime.
hachikou
This is terrible. I heard that she died. I hope this crazy guy's name appears on media and he gets maximum penalty.
Kabukilover
thepersoniamnow
Same here. We are reasonable people. Some aren’t. I hope that poor woman didn’t die.