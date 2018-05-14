Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Reporters gather outside a police station where a suspect in last week's murder of a 7-year-old girl is being questioned, on Monday. Photo: KYODO
crime

Neighbor questioned over 7-year-old girl's murder in Niigata

2 Comments
NIIGATA

Police are questioning a man living in the neighborhood of a 7-year-old girl whose body was found on a railroad track last week in central Japan, investigative sources said Monday.

The man, who is in his 20s, is being questioned on a voluntary basis in connection with the death of Tamaki Omomo, a second-grade elementary school student, they said.

An autopsy found she had been choked to death. Her body was struck by a train in the city of Niigata around 10:30 p.m. on May 7 but police later found bruises on her face suggesting she had been strangled some time before the train hit her.

According to the city's education board, the girl told one of her friends that she had been chased by a male stranger wearing black clothes and sunglasses as she was on her way to school earlier that day.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Nagano

Combine learning the language with winter sports, hiking and hot springs in the heart of the spectacular Japan Alps.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

I'm not usually a fan of the death penalty but in these cases hang 'em high.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Must be a big lead on this guy if it is making top news.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Temples

Nanzo-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

History

Hakodate Bay

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For If You’re On A Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Vegan Recipe: Plain And Beetroot White Miso Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Winging It: 5 Keys to Navigating Your First Job Interview in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog