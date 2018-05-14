Neighbor questioned over 7-year-old girl's murder in Niigata

Reporters gather outside a police station where a suspect in last week's murder of a 7-year-old girl is being questioned, on Monday.

Police are questioning a man living in the neighborhood of a 7-year-old girl whose body was found on a railroad track last week in central Japan, investigative sources said Monday.

The man, who is in his 20s, is being questioned on a voluntary basis in connection with the death of Tamaki Omomo, a second-grade elementary school student, they said.

An autopsy found she had been choked to death. Her body was struck by a train in the city of Niigata around 10:30 p.m. on May 7 but police later found bruises on her face suggesting she had been strangled some time before the train hit her.

According to the city's education board, the girl told one of her friends that she had been chased by a male stranger wearing black clothes and sunglasses as she was on her way to school earlier that day.

