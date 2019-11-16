Nightclub files criminal complaint against Uruguay rugby players

A nightclub in southwestern Japan filed a criminal complaint Wednesday against players from the Uruguay team for the Rugby World Cup for allegedly damaging property, the nightclub's lawyer said.
The club, called Bacon Egg, in the city of Kumamoto, lodged a damage report after two players tackled a club staffer standing by the entrance, who was later diagnosed with a back sprain.
A senior official from the tournament organizing committee has visited the club and apologized, and the committee has said the two players have expressed remorse for their actions.
But the club said it is "deplorable" that it has not received a "clear apology" from the team.
A group of players and others linked to the team visited the club in the early hours of Oct 14, following their 35-13 loss to Wales at Kumamoto Stadium. Some of them engaged in anti-social behavior, including spilling drinks on DJ equipment and personal computers and tearing apart a stuffed bear, according to the lawyer.
The police questioned the two players on that day, and they left Japan with the rest of the team after failing to reach the quarterfinals.© KYODO
oldman_13
Pathetic. The players and team skip town with a weak 'apology' without offering any financial compensation for the business?
Let's see how the usual crowd on here spin this one.
Chip Star
Did they not bow low or long enough for your taste? Was their tone not contrite enough?
They apologized. Isn't that enough?
Yes, how will those that speak truthfully and accurately address this? Wouldn't it be great if everyone blindly cheered everything Japanese and constantly complained about those who speak the truth?
Disillusioned
Well, obviously, your 'spin on this one' is to use melodramatics.
Yubaru
So damaging equipment, causing injury, even if it was minor, can be washed away with a simple apology?
Can't blame the owner for making a formal complaint. He should be compensated for damages and any loss of business as well!
Vince Black
They apologized. Why can't foreigners use the Japanese staple excuse "I was drunk and don't remember"
oh and who calls a nightclub "bacon egg"?
Yubaru
Well they do, and it looks like the rugby players had a good time too!
What difference does it make really what the name is?
Oh and just who is supposed to pay for the damages?