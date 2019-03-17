Nightclub worker found dead at home; 3 arrested

Two employees and the owner of a nightclub in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward have been arrested on suspicion of killing a 20-year-old club employee who died on Saturday night.
According to police, the victim, Rei Shigeyama, was found by a 17-year-old co-worker in his apartment in Katsushika Ward at around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He called 119. Police said Shigeyama was already dead when they arrived and that there were bruises on his face.
Police said the victim’s colleague told them that earlier Saturday morning, he had been assaulted after getting into an argument with two other staff about being absent from work without permission on March 15. The colleague took Shigeyama home. When he returned to the apartment Saturday night, he noticed Shigeyama’s condition had deteriorated.
On Sunday, police questioned the other employees to find out more about the trouble that led to the fight. Late Sunday, three employees, including the 24-year-old club owner and the 17-year-old worker, were arrested.
Editor's note: The story has been updated to show three club employees have been arrested.© Japan Today
Kobe White Bar Owner
The colleagues story stinks to high heaven!
sensei258
Twice since I've lived here in hachioji, I have seen hosto who were the victims of coworker violence. One poor soul was being beaten and having his clothes ripped off by two co-workers as they walked down the street. He was not resisting at all. Most recently, a fellow was stumbling down the street bleeding from the face and at times literally crawling and gasping I asked someone to call the police and ambulance but when they arrived,he refused any assistance. You could actually follow the blood trail back to the club he exited from. So I believe the co-worker story 100% having seen it first-hand
sensei258
Why the violence? There's a lot of money involved and a lot of competition for customers. Oh and I forgot to mention many of these places if not all of them are run by Yakuza.
sensei258
About the first fellow in my first post, we asked a staff member of the local 7-Eleven to call the police and she strongly advised against it citing the danger to us.
oldman_13
I suppose not everyone would instinctively take someone to the hospital in cases like these, but any time head injuries are involved, it's imperative to get them to the doctor quick. I'm pretty certain this young bloke died of brain swelling which killed him. Trauma to the head is no joke.
SaikoPhysco
In decades past..... the Old that could no longer contribute to society, that had become a burden, just left their village to die in silence in the wild..... and it was considered a noble passage. Japan's outward cruelty is a reflection of its culture..... a culture that compromises heartfelt sympathy and compassion for the good of structure and survival. These cold and cruel actions are survival tactics which are woven into the fabric of Japanese culture. This why many Japanese refuse to help.... it is not just out of fear, it is also because they know, when you step out of line, especially in certain lines of work, there are severe consequences and messing with the "natural order" of things is not smart.
dee
"When he returned to the apartment Saturday night, he noticed his friend’s condition had deteriorated".
Well yes, seeing as he is dead.