Nightclub worker found dead at home; 3 arrested

Two employees and the owner of a nightclub in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward have been arrested on suspicion of killing a 20-year-old club employee who died on Saturday night.

According to police, the victim, Rei Shigeyama, was found by a 17-year-old co-worker in his apartment in Katsushika Ward at around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He called 119. Police said Shigeyama was already dead when they arrived and that there were bruises on his face.

Police said the victim’s colleague told them that earlier Saturday morning, he had been assaulted after getting into an argument with two other staff about being absent from work without permission on March 15. The colleague took Shigeyama home. When he returned to the apartment Saturday night, he noticed Shigeyama’s condition had deteriorated.

On Sunday, police questioned the other employees to find out more about the trouble that led to the fight. Late Sunday, three employees, including the 24-year-old club owner and the 17-year-old worker, were arrested.

Editor's note: The story has been updated to show three club employees have been arrested.

