Official of Mito prosecutors office arrested for filming up girl’s skirt

A 42-year-old administrative official of the Mito Public Prosecutors Office in Ibaraki Prefecture has been arrested for filming up a high school girl’s skirt with his smartphone on a train.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. Friday on the JR Joban Line between Tomobe and Uchihara stations, Fuji TV reported. Police said Yasuhiro Takahashi, who lives in Tsukuba, has admitted to the charge of disturbing the public peace.

Another passenger on the train saw what Takahashi was going on and detained him until the train reached Uchihara Station where police were called.

