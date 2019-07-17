Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Smoke comes from an animation studio in Kyoto after a man set fire to the building on Thursday morning. Photo: KYODO
crime

One dead, at least 38 injured after man sets fire to Kyoto anime studio

TOKYO

Japanese authorities say at least one person is dead and 38 have been injured, some critically, after a man started a fire at a famous animation production studio in Kyoto on Thursday.

Kyoto prefectural police say the fire broke out at around 10:30 a.m. at a three-story building of Kyoto Animation Co after a man burst in and spread unidentified liquid that set off the blaze.

Fire department officials say 10 of the injured are in serious condition.

Rescue officials set up a tent outside the building to provide first aid and sort out the injured. Fire department officials say more than 70 people were in the building at the time of the fire, but most of them ran outside.

Another heavily mental disturbed person,time to threat mental diseases more openly and not hide such issues.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

What a heavy deranged story!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Japan is changing

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Noooooo our beloved KyoAni :( feelsbadman

1 ( +1 / -0 )

How awful. It's really scary that many people weren't able to safely escape or even get up onto the roof.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

