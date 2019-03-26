Newsletter Signup Register / Login
One dead, two wounded after stabbing incident in Fukuoka Pref

FUKUOKA

A man in his 50s was fatally stabbed by his father, who is in his 80s, at their home in Kotake, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Monday night. The victim’s common-law wife, in her 50s, was also stabbed but her condition is not life-threatening, police said Tuesday. 

The suspect stabbed himself in the neck but is expected to recover, police added.

According to police, they received an emergency call from a woman at around 6:45 p.m. Monday, saying she had been stabbed, Fuji TV reported. 

When police arrived, they found the man in his 50s collapsed near the entrance, bleeding from a knife wound to his stomach, and the other two residents with stab wounds, further inside the house. They were taken to hospital where the man in his 50s died about one hour after arrival. 

The woman told police the older man stabbed them. A blood-stained knife was found at the scene. 

Police said they will wait until the suspect recovers before questioning him. They said the only statement he has made so far was to say that his son had been insulting him.

A neighbor was quoted by local media as saying she had often heard the father and son having loud arguments for the past few months.

It's a knife crime epidemic.  Getting like London!!

