Osaka police officers fire guns at knife-wielding man

Two police officers in Osaka fired his gun at a knife-wielding man after questioning him for suspicious behavior in the early hours of Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Yasuhiro Yamada, of unknown occupation, sustained a bullet wound to his leg and was taken to a hospital after being arrested for obstructing a police officer in the performance of his duty, Kyodo News reported.

According to police reports, two officers patrolling the streets of Higashiyodogawa Ward stopped Yamada who was riding a bike in a suspicious manner at around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday. Police did not say what the suspicious behavior was.

The officers said that when they started to question Yamada, he rode his bike away and they chased him for about 200 meters at which point he stopped and got off the bike.

Yamada then pulled a knife and a saw out of his rucksack and threatened the officers. When Yamada refused to drop the weapons as instructed, the officers drew their guns and fired three shots. One of them hit Yamada in the leg.

