Osaka police officers fire shots at two cars

Osaka police officers fired seven gunshots at two cars, after one of the vehicles rammed a police car, police said.
According to police, the incident occurred in Tajima, Ikuno Ward at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Fuji TV reported. The driver of one car, a man in his 40s, was shot in the shoulder and leg. He was arrested and taken to hospital. The driver of the other car got away and remained at large on Thursday.
Police said the fracas started when a police patrol car spotted a silver car that was moving in a suspicious manner. An officer approached the driver and asked his name and occupation, but the driver took off, with the police car in pursuit.
However, at an intersection 200 meters away, a black car cut off the police car. All three vehicles then continued into a cul-de-sac. The black car backed into the police car, ramming it several times, at which point one of the police officers called out a warning. When the driver of the black car refused to get out of the car, the officer fired two shots, wounding him.
Meanwhile, the driver of the silver car reversed past the black car and police car. The officers fired five bullets at that car but the driver got out and ran away.© Japan Today
2 Comments
Login to comment
Disillusioned
Note to J-cops: Shoot the tires! Shooting at tires means the bullets travel in a downward direction lessening the chance of accidental shootings from stray bullets. In this case, they fired seven shots, only two of which hit the crim. Where did the rest go? No doubt this cul-de-sac was in a built up area. Last year there was a serious incident very close to my home involving the J-cops and their guns. A large dog like a malamute/husky went nuts and attacked a couple of people. They dispatched over 50 police who fired 13 bullets at this dog. It was hit by 7 bullets. The rest of the bullets were sprayed around the neighbourhood. There were bullet holes in fences and brick walls and one that went through the front wall of a house at head height into the living room. It was a flipping free-for-all turkey shoot! It was only luck that nobody was killed.
Here is the article: https://www.tokyoreporter.com/japan-news/national/chiba-cops-shoot-dog-13-times-after-attacks-on-people/
Kenji Fujimori
Trigger happy police (office workers and tour guides really)