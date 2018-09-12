Osaka police officers fire shots at two cars

Osaka police officers fired seven gunshots at two cars, after one of the vehicles rammed a police car, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred in Tajima, Ikuno Ward at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Fuji TV reported. The driver of one car, a man in his 40s, was shot in the shoulder and leg. He was arrested and taken to hospital. The driver of the other car got away and remained at large on Thursday.

Police said the fracas started when a police patrol car spotted a silver car that was moving in a suspicious manner. An officer approached the driver and asked his name and occupation, but the driver took off, with the police car in pursuit.

However, at an intersection 200 meters away, a black car cut off the police car. All three vehicles then continued into a cul-de-sac. The black car backed into the police car, ramming it several times, at which point one of the police officers called out a warning. When the driver of the black car refused to get out of the car, the officer fired two shots, wounding him.

Meanwhile, the driver of the silver car reversed past the black car and police car. The officers fired five bullets at that car but the driver got out and ran away.

© Japan Today