Parents of dead woman admit confining her for 15 years

A man and woman who were arrested after the death of their 33-year-old daughter confessed they confined her to a tiny room for around 15 years due to a mental illness they say made her violent, police sources said Monday.
The police said that an autopsy showed the woman, Airi Kakimoto, whose body was recovered on Saturday from her Neyagawa home in western Japan's Osaka Prefecture, froze to death and that she was in a state of extreme malnutrition, weighing only 19 kilograms and standing 145 centimeters tall.
Her 55-year-old father, Yasutaka Kakimoto, and 53-year-old mother, Yukari Kakimoto, reported her death to the police on Saturday and were arrested on the initial charge of illegally disposing of a body.
The woman is believed to have died around Dec. 18.
The police are now looking to build confinement and other charges after the couple admitted to investigators that they had held her in a room of around 3 square meters since she was 16 or 17 years old, the sources said.
The parents allegedly told police that recently they had only fed their daughter once a day.
According to the police, the Kakimotos renovated their house to add the small room fitted with a double door that can be unlocked only from the outside and a monitoring camera.
Inside the unheated room, there was a makeshift toilet and a tube designed to allow the woman to drink water from a tank sitting outside.© KYODO
Yubaru
I pray this woman rests in peace.
Tommy Jones
Repugnant. Perhaps if things that are perceived as negative or embarrassing weren't swept under the rug here so as not to be the nail that sticks up, this young women wouldn't have been treated like an animal and may still be alive.
Dango bong
19 kilograms? You DID NOT feed her once a day. I carry grocery bags home that weigh more than that
Bintaro
At what point can they be charged with murder ?
gaijinpapa
So are they the ones with mental illness, or are they just pure evil?
Ricky Kaminski
Holy Bejesus, What a horror story. Where do these people come from? RIP young lady as you had none in this life. Throw the book at them. Lock em up.
Kniknaknokkaer
Jeez. Anyone seen the film Bad Boy Bubby?
Disillusioned
"You always did have great t!ts Thell!" Yeah, I've seen it. It gave me nightmares.
This is another disfunctional family living in suburban Japan. Obviously, this girl should have been in a care facility, but there are very few in Japan and the ones they do have are overflowing with the mentally disabled. Care facilities for the mentally and physically handicapped are few and far between in Japan. There is a facility for the mentally disabled near my home and I very often see them on the train. This facility is not a full time care facility. It is more or less just a day care center and patients come from far and wide. I see the patients going back and forth with their parents. However, with the mental condition of many I've seen, they should not be going home. The faces of the parents tell the whole story. It's very easy to see they consider their handicapped children a burden and nothing else. No doubt this family had the same feelings towards their daughter.
sensei258
Where is the love?
talaraedokko
What animals..
Peter Usojanai
And who diagnosed this mental illness? the parents who locked her away for 15 years like a dog. Hardly think they have the medical experience to judge and decide treatment?
How do we know she wasn't just normal teenager going thru a han-koki phase at the time and the parents couldn't understand a teenagers behavior?
Goodlucktoyou
19kgs?
thepersoniamnow
They hated her and made her suffer.
This is like a horror film. 18kgs is half a tiny person. They tortured her!