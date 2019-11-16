Part of newborn baby's body found in drugstore toilet

The upper half body of a newborn infant was found Saturday in the toilet of a drugstore in Fujimino, Saitama Prefecture, police said Sunday.

According to police, the remains were found in the toilet located at the exterior of the store at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday by a maintenance man after a woman customer had reported at around 1 p.m. that the toilet wasn’t working and seemed to be blocked, Fuji TV reported.

Police said the infant’s umbilical cord was still attached and believe the mother gave birth in the toilet.

Police said they examining store surveillance camera footage to try and determine who the mother was.

