Passenger arrested for breaking connecting door glass while fighting on train

Police in Tokyo have arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of causing property damage after he broke the glass on a connecting door during an altercation with another man on a train operating on the Tokyu Den-en-toshi line.

According to police and passengers, the two men started arguing loudly and then scuffled with each other at around 3:20 p.m. on Monday between Sangenjaya and Ikejiri-Ohashi stations, Kyodo News reported. Train operator Tokyu Corp said the the glass on a connecting door between the sixth and seventh carriages was broken during the fracas. A passenger pushed the emergency button.

No injuries were reported.

When the train stopped at Ikejiri-Ohashi Station, police arrested one man but the other man involved in the fight left in the confusion.

