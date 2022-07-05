Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Passenger arrested for breaking connecting door glass while fighting on train

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of causing property damage after he broke the glass on a connecting door during an altercation with another man on a train operating on the Tokyu Den-en-toshi line.

According to police and passengers, the two men started arguing loudly and then scuffled with each other at around 3:20 p.m. on Monday between Sangenjaya and Ikejiri-Ohashi stations, Kyodo News reported. Train operator Tokyu Corp said the the glass on a connecting door between the sixth and seventh carriages was broken during the fracas. A passenger pushed the emergency button.

No injuries were reported.

When the train stopped at Ikejiri-Ohashi Station, police arrested one man but the other man involved in the fight left in the confusion.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jun. 27-Jul. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Cycling the Fuji Five Lakes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

4 Fukui Destinations for Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunny Blooms: Discovering Japan’s Summertime Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tanabata: The Yin and Yang of Japanese Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Exploring Kurashiki: Charm and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Painting, the Avant-Garde and Other Photography Exhibits

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Jurassic Jaunt: 5 Places to See Dinosaurs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Japanese Ume Plum Syrup Juice

Savvy Tokyo