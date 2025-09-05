Pentagon starts review to prevent crimes by U.S. military in Japan

The U.S. Department of Defense has begun reviewing how military personnel in Japan comply with policies to prevent violent crimes in the wake of a series of alleged sexual assaults.

The investigation "will examine the performance, training, and criminal history of service members who committed violent crimes against Japanese nationals," the Pentagon said in a memo dated Tuesday by Randolph Stone, assistant inspector general for evaluations of space, intelligence, engineering and oversight.

Sexual assault cases involving U.S. military personnel in the southern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, which hosts the bulk of U.S. military installations in Japan and where anti-base sentiment runs deep, have created anxiety among local residents.

In June, the Naha District Court in Okinawa sentenced U.S. serviceman Lance Cpl. Jamel Clayton to seven years in prison for a sexual assault committed in May 2024. He pleaded not guilty in the case and has appealed to a higher court.

The review will be conducted throughout U.S. Forces Japan's area of operations, the department said.

