Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Toshiya Fujita, right, is escorted under tight security as he boards a Japan Airlines flight to Japan at Manila's International Airport, Philippines, on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
crime

Philippines deports 2 robbery suspects to Japan

13 Comments
TOKYO

The Philippines deported to Japan on Tuesday two of four Japanese men suspected of planning and coordinating a string of robberies across Japan beginning last year.

Kiyoto Imamura and Toshiya Fujita, both 38, are being repatriated after being cleared of local charges. A plane carrying them left Manila in the morning, and they are expected to be arrested aboard the flight.

Japanese police have issued arrest warrants for them on suspicion of theft in connection with a scam targeting elderly people in Japan and have sought their repatriation from the Philippines, where they have been held at an immigration facility.

"They are being deported because they have been tagged by their government as fugitives from justice. Therefore they are considered undesirable aliens in this country," Philippines' Bureau of Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval told reporters Tuesday.

The two were transported from the immigration detention facility in Manila early Tuesday morning and taken to the capital's international airport.

The Philippines is aiming to deport the remaining two suspects, Yuki Watanabe, 38, and Tomonobu Kojima, 45, as soon as their local cases are dismissed.

The four men are suspected of using an encrypted messaging app to coordinate the series of robberies while being held at the immigration facility.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

13 Comments
Login to comment

Last week they still considering to deport all four but not that fast.

https://japantoday.com/category/crime/update4-manila-mulls-deporting-all-4-robbery-suspects-to-japan-at-once

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Japan has sought the transfer of all four Japanese suspects after police obtained arrest warrants on suspicion of theft in connection with a scam targeting elderly people in the country.

Japan is pressuring the Philippines to deport these men, as a group, suspected of crimes in the Philippines, for what reason? Would the Japanese government do the same if the shoe was on the other foot? I highly doubt it.

In effect, they are getting away with their alleged crimes there, by having the charges dismissed, for the potential of them being found guilty here.

Seems to me as if they have been tried and found guilty without even stepping into a court. Let them face the courts in the Philippines, if guilty, serve their sentence there, THEN ship them to Japan to face charges here.

THAT would be justice, as odds are pretty high, even with the seriousness's of their alleged crimes here, they are going to get a slap on the wrist compared to prison in the Philippines!

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

Japan is pressuring the Philippines to deport these men, as a group, suspected of crimes in the Philippines, for what reason? 

Despite being in prison, they have been somehow sued recently by someone in the Philippines, and with such a pending lawsuit still unresolved, under Philippine law, it conveniently blocks their extradition.

even with the seriousness's of their alleged crimes here, they are going to get a slap on the wrist compared to prison in the Philippines!

Yubaru, do you even know anything about this story??!

The whole reason why the J-gov wants them is that due to the Philippines corrupt prison system, they live quite lavish prison life due to their (stolen) wealth, with private cells that have phones and computers, and that is how they are coordinating the burglaries back in Japan.

And do some research about J-prison. It's dreadfully strict, and no such communication opportunities can ever happen.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

I for one thought these transfer of prisoners back to Japan would happen sooner rather than later. President Marcos will start an Official 5 day visit to Japan tomorrow.

https://www.mofa.go.jp/s_sa/sea2/ph/page1e_000562.html

1 ( +1 / -0 )

If you guys are thinking they'd get harsher and more just punishment in Philippines, then you dont know Philippines.

Its already reported that they are detained in some VIP cell block with access to mobile phones and people coming by as they please.

Philippines will milk these guys and continue this arrangement as long as they get something. That's just how it is there. Thats the reason only 2 got deported. Those with money to pay off the government can stay longer.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Maybe they could use the same plane.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department on Monday dispatched around 15 investigators

For 2 guys? Handcuffs and ankle cuffs would save us taxpayers a crapload of money!

1 ( +3 / -2 )

And do some research about J-prison. It's dreadfully strict, and no such communication opportunities can ever happen.

watch some docs on Philippine prisons on YouTube. They are very lucky to come to Japan.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Gallows would be beautiful - and fully deserved for these heinous and cowardly crimes.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Set an example by hanging this scum.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

And do some research about J-prison. It's dreadfully strict, and no such communication opportunities can ever happen.

Most know the prison conditions here. The main worry is the type of sentencing they get will be underwhelming to what they deserve. They deserve a long long sentence for their crimes which includes a murder.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I still think those who committed the robberies themselves should receive a even higher sentence than these 4 suspects. Sure these men where the mastermind behind the whole operations, but those robbing people and even resorting to violence and killing during the robberies are even worse. Compare to the 4 suspects who merely make the plans inside a detention facilities. The ones doing the robberies can say whatever excuses they want about being threaten or coerse to do it, but in the end they choose to do it instead of resisting or going to warn the police.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Yubaru

Would the Japanese government do the same if the shoe was on the other foot? I highly doubt it.

I highly suspect they would, if the alleged criminals were Philippino.

In effect, they are getting away with their alleged crimes there, by having the charges dismissed, for the potential of them being found guilty here.

Their alleged crimes there are almost assuredly fabricated by accomplices who were trying to prevent their deportation, a common practice there.

Seems to me as if they have been tried and found guilty without even stepping into a court. Let them face the courts in the Philippines, if guilty, serve their sentence there, THEN ship them to Japan to face charges here.

Except that these two have already been cleared of those charges, due to the reason I stated above.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Shonan-Shinjuku Line

GaijinPot Blog

Globis University: Your Gateway to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Strawberry Sweet Sets for Valentine’s Day 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Culture Shock 101: Expect the Unexpected on Your Japan Trip

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Importance of Rabbits in Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Know Before You Go to Universal Studios Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 6 – 12

Savvy Tokyo

How to Celebrate Setsubun with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Awajishima Fruit No Orchards

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan. 30 – Feb. 5

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Expo REWIND

GaijinPot Events