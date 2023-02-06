Philippines deports 2 robbery suspects to Japan

Toshiya Fujita, right, is escorted under tight security as he boards a Japan Airlines flight to Japan at Manila's International Airport, Philippines, on Tuesday.

The Philippines deported to Japan on Tuesday two of four Japanese men suspected of planning and coordinating a string of robberies across Japan beginning last year.

Kiyoto Imamura and Toshiya Fujita, both 38, are being repatriated after being cleared of local charges. A plane carrying them left Manila in the morning, and they are expected to be arrested aboard the flight.

Japanese police have issued arrest warrants for them on suspicion of theft in connection with a scam targeting elderly people in Japan and have sought their repatriation from the Philippines, where they have been held at an immigration facility.

"They are being deported because they have been tagged by their government as fugitives from justice. Therefore they are considered undesirable aliens in this country," Philippines' Bureau of Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval told reporters Tuesday.

The two were transported from the immigration detention facility in Manila early Tuesday morning and taken to the capital's international airport.

The Philippines is aiming to deport the remaining two suspects, Yuki Watanabe, 38, and Tomonobu Kojima, 45, as soon as their local cases are dismissed.

The four men are suspected of using an encrypted messaging app to coordinate the series of robberies while being held at the immigration facility.

