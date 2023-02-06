Philippines deports 2 robbery suspects to Japan

The Philippines deported to Japan on Tuesday two of four Japanese men suspected of planning and coordinating a string of robberies across Japan beginning last year.
Kiyoto Imamura and Toshiya Fujita, both 38, are being repatriated after being cleared of local charges. A plane carrying them left Manila in the morning, and they are expected to be arrested aboard the flight.
Japanese police have issued arrest warrants for them on suspicion of theft in connection with a scam targeting elderly people in Japan and have sought their repatriation from the Philippines, where they have been held at an immigration facility.
"They are being deported because they have been tagged by their government as fugitives from justice. Therefore they are considered undesirable aliens in this country," Philippines' Bureau of Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval told reporters Tuesday.
The two were transported from the immigration detention facility in Manila early Tuesday morning and taken to the capital's international airport.
The Philippines is aiming to deport the remaining two suspects, Yuki Watanabe, 38, and Tomonobu Kojima, 45, as soon as their local cases are dismissed.
The four men are suspected of using an encrypted messaging app to coordinate the series of robberies while being held at the immigration facility.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Last week they still considering to deport all four but not that fast.
https://japantoday.com/category/crime/update4-manila-mulls-deporting-all-4-robbery-suspects-to-japan-at-once
Yubaru
Japan is pressuring the Philippines to deport these men, as a group, suspected of crimes in the Philippines, for what reason? Would the Japanese government do the same if the shoe was on the other foot? I highly doubt it.
In effect, they are getting away with their alleged crimes there, by having the charges dismissed, for the potential of them being found guilty here.
Seems to me as if they have been tried and found guilty without even stepping into a court. Let them face the courts in the Philippines, if guilty, serve their sentence there, THEN ship them to Japan to face charges here.
THAT would be justice, as odds are pretty high, even with the seriousness's of their alleged crimes here, they are going to get a slap on the wrist compared to prison in the Philippines!
divinda
Despite being in prison, they have been somehow sued recently by someone in the Philippines, and with such a pending lawsuit still unresolved, under Philippine law, it conveniently blocks their extradition.
Yubaru, do you even know anything about this story??!
The whole reason why the J-gov wants them is that due to the Philippines corrupt prison system, they live quite lavish prison life due to their (stolen) wealth, with private cells that have phones and computers, and that is how they are coordinating the burglaries back in Japan.
And do some research about J-prison. It's dreadfully strict, and no such communication opportunities can ever happen.
Phil
I for one thought these transfer of prisoners back to Japan would happen sooner rather than later. President Marcos will start an Official 5 day visit to Japan tomorrow.
https://www.mofa.go.jp/s_sa/sea2/ph/page1e_000562.html
Lockke
If you guys are thinking they'd get harsher and more just punishment in Philippines, then you dont know Philippines.
Its already reported that they are detained in some VIP cell block with access to mobile phones and people coming by as they please.
Philippines will milk these guys and continue this arrangement as long as they get something. That's just how it is there. Thats the reason only 2 got deported. Those with money to pay off the government can stay longer.
Coulda been
Maybe they could use the same plane.
sir_bentley28
For 2 guys? Handcuffs and ankle cuffs would save us taxpayers a crapload of money!
Rodney
watch some docs on Philippine prisons on YouTube. They are very lucky to come to Japan.
Fighto!
Gallows would be beautiful - and fully deserved for these heinous and cowardly crimes.
stormcrow
Set an example by hanging this scum.
NOMINATION
Most know the prison conditions here. The main worry is the type of sentencing they get will be underwhelming to what they deserve. They deserve a long long sentence for their crimes which includes a murder.
Hiro
I still think those who committed the robberies themselves should receive a even higher sentence than these 4 suspects. Sure these men where the mastermind behind the whole operations, but those robbing people and even resorting to violence and killing during the robberies are even worse. Compare to the 4 suspects who merely make the plans inside a detention facilities. The ones doing the robberies can say whatever excuses they want about being threaten or coerse to do it, but in the end they choose to do it instead of resisting or going to warn the police.
garypen
I highly suspect they would, if the alleged criminals were Philippino.
Their alleged crimes there are almost assuredly fabricated by accomplices who were trying to prevent their deportation, a common practice there.
Except that these two have already been cleared of those charges, due to the reason I stated above.