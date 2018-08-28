Saitama police apologize for arresting wrong man as robbery suspect

A man in his 30s was mistakenly arrested by Saitama prefectural police on suspicion of robbery and sexual assault and detained for 20 days before being released.

Police issued an apology to the man on Monday, saying: “We would like to deeply apologize to the individual who was wrongly arrested. We will do our best to prevent a reoccurrence through strict and thorough adherence to due process of law.”

In September 2017, a woman residing in an apartment in Fukaya City, Saitama Prefecture, was robbed of her cash and sexually assaulted upon returning home. In November, police arrested the man, who lived nearby, despite his insistence that he was innocent, Fuji TV reported.

Police said he was arrested because he resembled a man seen in surveillance camera footage outside the apartment. Police did not clarify whether the victim identified him or not. However, he was released after 20 days.

In May, a 22-year-old man already under arrest for breaking and entering into other apartments in Fukaya last year , admitted to robbing and assaulting the woman last September. DNA evidence placed him at the scene of the crime.

