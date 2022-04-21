Police appeal for help 7 years after arson-murder of woman in Kanagawa

Kanagawa prefectural police on Thursday appealed for the public to come forward with any information that might help catch the person responsible for the murder of a 66-year-old woman whose body was found in the ruins of her burned-out house in Yugawara seven years ago.
Police have put up posters at JR Yugawawa Station, containing a photo of a suspect taken from surveillance camera footage at the station between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on April 21, 2015. They also handed out leaflets about the crime to commuters at the station on Thursday.
On April 21, 2015, a passerby saw flames coming from the window of the 55-square-meter wooden house of Mie Harai at around 6 a.m.
After the fire was extinguished, the body of Harai was found on her bed, with a knife still in the right side of her forehead. Hirai lived alone and was confined to a wheelchair. An investigation showed that the fire started in the living room and that glass at the front entrance door had been smashed. In another development, an elderly man, who lives about 350 meters away from Hirai's house, was assaulted by a young man who hit him with a steel pipe after he returned home at around 12:10 a.m. on April 21.
The suspect is described as being about 170 cms tall and was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and white face mask. He was also carrying a blue and white striped bag and had a black rucksack on his back.
Police said they have questioned 2,700 people since the murder. Anyone with any information is asked to call Odawara police at 0465-32-0110. Police have also opened a website on the case.© Japan Today
snowymountainhell
Another case becoming “colder” as time passes but at least police are publicizing, to some extent, what they can on about the suspect outside of the crime scene(s).
snowymountainhell
It’s all open to speculation. Just some observations & questions from what’s shown here in these grainy photos: (there may be more specific details in other news reports)
Does the rucksack have an “M”or “X” design in two of the photos?
The bags could be for the ‘murder kit’ (weapons, accelerant, change of clothes) with one to be discarded at another stop on the line.
The rucksack appears slung low in one photo compared with higher on the back in another photo (less weight?)
White sneakers with a distinctive design ?
Suspect’s Right hand kept in pocket in all three views; carrying the bag in Left hand.
The deceased was stabbed in the R. side of her forehead. Was the assailant left-handed ?
or, right-handed and attacked the victim from behind ?
Would also be beneficial to know on what side the living ‘witness’ at the other scene was struck
and, what items family members suspect may have been removed from the home(s) before the fire.
DNALeri
Kind of late to do it now, I think.
Btang
that's all?
zichi
Looked at the photos and video and very low quality but they might trigger someone's memory. Slim case of resolving, unfortunately.
100 CPM
"Police have put up posters at JR Yugawawa Station, containing a photo of a suspect taken from surveillance camera"
Perhaps some may possibly speculate the suspected perp may possibly have avoided that station and vicinity. The ward offices keep heavy documentation on past living area changes to new living areas, with copies of last known occupation and and addresses, and usuall with updated copies at kobans in a ward, esp for non jns. Not to mention curious ones watching new neighbors, faces and the millions of street cameras 2015.
justasking
In a country where neighbors don't know their neighbors, criminals like this one has super easy time escaping the police.