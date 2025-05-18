 Japan Today
crime

Police arrest driver of car that hit students in Saitama Prefecture

1 Comment
MISATO, Saitama

Police on Sunday arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury and violation of the Road Traffic Act (hit-and-run) after he plowed into a group of elementary school children on May 14, seriously injuring four of them, in Misato City, Saitama Prefecture.

Police said the suspect, a Chinese man who works in the demolition industry, turned himself at a police station in Misato at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, NHK reported. He was accompanied by a woman.

The incident occurred at around 4 p.m. last Wednesday in a residential area about one kilometer north of Misato-Chuo Station on the Tsukuba Express Line.

An SUV with a Kawaguchi license plate, crashed into a line of about 10 elementary school students, all sixth graders who were on their way home from school. Four boys were seriously injured, including one who suffered a broken leg.

Footage from a dashcam in another car showed two men getting out of the SUV to check on the children, then getting back in their car and driving away as people gathered.

Street surveillance camera footage showed the SUV driving along narrow roads away from the scene, making repeated right and left turns.

The car was found in the parking lot of a company dorm on Thursday. Police questioned a resident who was the man in the passenger seat, but the driver's whereabouts had been unknown until he turned himself in on Sunday.

1 Comment
Police said the suspect, a Chinese man who works in the demolition industry, turned himself at a police station...

Land Rover Defender is a pretty spendy vehicle, for a demolition worker.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

