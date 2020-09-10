Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Police extend reward period for info on 1996 murder of student

0 Comments
TOKYO

The National Police Agency on Wednesday extended the reward period by one year for information that will help solve the 1996 murder of a 21-year-old woman.

Junko Kobayashi, a Sophia University student, was bound and stabbed to death inside her house which was then torched, in Katsushika Ward on Sept 9, 1996. Police have questioned more than 75,000 people and followed up on over 1,100 leads but have yet to come close to identifying a suspect or suspects.

In 2018, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police department posted on its website a video with a 3D recreation of the crime scene showing the presence of a suspicious man.

The 90-second video was created based on eyewitness accounts and photographic evidence of the crime. The murder is believed to have taken place at around 3.55 p.m. Around this time, a man in an ocher-colored raincoat is seen standing outside Kobayashi’s home in the rain without an umbrella, staring up at the second floor.

In addition, type A blood was found in DNA at the crime scene, which police believe came from a hand or arm injury sustained by the murderer.

Police have offered a 3 million yen reward for information leading to an arrest. The family of the victim has also offered a further 5 million yen.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Kameari police station at 03-3607-9051.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Nakatsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Exploring A Creative Outlet With Kaila Ocampo

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Munakata Taisha and the Forbidden Island of Okinoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Hetsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

Kamayahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Japanese Pantry: What Is Okara?

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Reading Emergency Alerts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Afro-Textured Hair In Japan: Decolonizing The Afro

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #96: Awesome Japanese Watermelon Art

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Out & About

On Cloud Nine: Living the High Life with Cé La Vi Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo