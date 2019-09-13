Police issue arrest warrant for driver over air gun incident on expressway

A man is seen firing a weapon at a car in this photo posted on Twitter by the driver being tailgated.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for the driver of a minivan who fired an air gun at a car he was tailgating on the Tomei Expressway in Aichi Prefecture.

The incident occurred at around 7 a.m. last Sunday, Fuji TV reported. The driver of the black minivan tailgated the car driven by a 23-year-old man, blaring his horn. He leaned out the window and fired an air gun at the back of the car. He also moved into the passing lane, drove alongside the victim’s car and fired more pellets into the side of the car before dropping back and resuming his tailgating.

The victim's work colleague, who was in the passenger seat, filmed the incident.

About 80 minutes later, the minivan stopped on the Chuo Expressway in Gifu Prefecture after it ran out of gas. When questioned by Gifu prefectural police, the man said he wanted to go to the toilet and ran away. A woman was also in the minivan. Police found an air gun in the vehicle.

Police said the minivan had been stolen.

Police believed the suspect, who is in his 40s, may have been responsible for other similar incidents. Two cars were tailgated and had pellets from an air gun fired at them on the Hanshin Expressway in Kobe City during July and August. In another case, pellets were fired at a pedestrian on a street road of Kobe City.

© Japan Today