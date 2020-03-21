Police officer arrested for filming up girl’s dress

A police officer in his 50s has been arrested for violating public nuisance laws after he was caught using his smartphone to film up a girl’s dress in Kashiba, Nara Prefecture.

According to Nara prefectural police, the incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday as the teenage girl was on an escalator at Kintetsu Goido Station.

Police the officer, who hasn’t been named, was behind the girl. While he was using his smartphone to film up her dress, another man saw what was going on and grabbed him. The suspect was handed over to station authorities who called police.

Nara prefectural police said the officer had been on extended leave since last December due to psychological problems.

© Japan Today