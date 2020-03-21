Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Police officer arrested for filming up girl’s dress

NARA

A police officer in his 50s has been arrested for violating public nuisance laws after he was caught using his smartphone to film up a girl’s dress in Kashiba, Nara Prefecture.

According to Nara prefectural police, the incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday as the teenage girl was on an escalator at Kintetsu Goido Station. 

Police the officer, who hasn’t been named, was behind the girl. While he was using his smartphone to film up her dress, another man saw what was going on and grabbed him. The suspect was handed over to station authorities who called police.

Nara prefectural police said the officer had been on extended leave since last December due to psychological problems.

This is happening so often these days you can just copy and paste the article from the last time.

Merely change name, age and rank of officer involved.

Possibly add a dumb excuse from the officer.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Will he be charged with breaking the social distancing rules too?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Disillusioned,

Great comment.

Pity they don't get irony or satire here.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Good to see things are getting back to normal.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

SaikoPhysco Har!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

For a long time, I've lobbied for JT to include a section for crimes committed by police officers.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

