Police officer arrested for injuring passerby who caught him filming up woman's skirt

OSAKA

Osaka police have arrested a 22-year-old Wakayama prefectural police officer on suspicion of assaulting a passerby who caught him filming up a woman’s skirt.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. on Sept 9 in Osaka City’s Chuo Ward. The suspect, Manato Naruse, who works and lives in Wakayama City, was warned by a 29-year-old male passerby, who noticed him using his smartphone to film up the woman’s skirt on the stairs at Nipponbashi subway station.

The man called out to Naruse who then tried to get away. As Naruse and the man scuffled, the victim fell to the ground and injured his right elbow.

Police said Naruse has admitted to the charge, and quoted him as saying, “I was caught filming secretly and just wanted to get away.”

Naruse has also been changed with violating an anti-nuisance ordinance.

I fail to see the fascination with upskirt filming, when you could home and watch porn and not go to jail

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

