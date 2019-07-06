Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police officer arrested for possession of marijuana

KYOTO

A 23-year-old police officer has been arrested for allegedly possessing marijuana at the home of family members in Osaka Prefecture, police said.

Wataru Umekita, a Kyoto prefectural police officer, admitted to the charge on Friday, telling investigators that he possessed marijuana for his own use. A pipe for inhaling the drug was also found in his family's home in Moriguchi.

According to the police, dried cannabis was found when they searched the home of the officer's family in connection with a theft on the premises of the Kyoto prefectural police school. He was arrested on the spot.

Umekita, who was hired in April, was a winner of the world junior judo competition in 2014.

