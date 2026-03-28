Police officer arrested for smashing glass door at Sapporo karaoke parlor

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 39-year-old police sergeant on suspicion of property damage after he smashed the glass door at a karaoke parlor.

The incident occurred at around 12:50 a.m. Saturday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. Police said Hiroyuki Yokokawa, a sergeant from the Chitose Police Station's Community Affairs Division, repeatedly kicked and shattered the glass door of a private room at the karaoke parlor in Chuo Ward.

The bar manager called police.

Police said Yokokawa, who was drunk at the time of his arrested, told them he kicked the door because he was irritated.

On Saturday, Inspector General Hironobu Sasaki issued a statement saying, "This is an utterly unacceptable act for a police officer. We will deal with this matter strictly based on the results of the ongoing investigation."

© Japan Today