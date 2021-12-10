Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police officer arrested for stealing cash from house damaged by fire

CHIBA

Police in Yachiyo, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old police sergeant on suspicion of stealing cash from a house damaged by fire while he was inspecting the scene.

According to police, Takashi Misono is accused of stealing 358,000 yen in a bag from a house that was partially destroyed by fire on Sept 6, 2020, Kyodo News reported. Police said Misono has admitted stealing the money from the house in Kamagaya where he was assigned at the time. He was one of several police and firefighters inspecting the damage to the house.

Police said the owner of the house told them he assumed the money had been destroyed in the fire.

The case came to light earlier this month when Misono was arrested on suspicion of using his smartphone camera to take voyeuristic videos of women. When prefectural police searched his residence, they found the bag of cash taken from the house. Some of the money was burnt.

So, he’s a voyeur and a thief? How wonderful!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

