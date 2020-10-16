Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Police officer arrested for throwing bodily fluid on woman’s bag linked to 2 other incidents

2 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo said Friday that a 27-year-old Kanagawa prefectural police officer who was arrested for throwing his bodily fluid on a woman’s bag in February has been linked to two similar incidents after a DNA match proved positive.

According to police, Shuhei Kasuya threw his bodily fluid from a container onto a woman’s bag while she was on the escalator at JR Oimachi Station in Shinagawa Ward at around 11 p.m. on Feb 25, Fuji TV reported. The woman didn’t notice the liquid until she had got on the train and reported it later to police.

Kasuya, who belongs to the riot police squad, was arrested Thursday after an analysis of station surveillance camera footage showed him throwing something on the woman’s bag. 

Furthermore, the DNA in the liquid matched that of Kasuya. It also matched bodily fluid thrown on women’s bags in two other incidents in April, police said.

Police said Kasuya, who was arrested on suspicion of property destruction, has admitted to the charge.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Bodily fluid? That could be anything from arm pit sweat to semen. Gotta love the vagueness of the Japanese media.

This riot squad cop has some serious issues.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

He should be looking for a new job...

0 ( +1 / -1 )

