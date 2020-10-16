Police officer arrested for throwing bodily fluid on woman’s bag linked to 2 other incidents

Police in Tokyo said Friday that a 27-year-old Kanagawa prefectural police officer who was arrested for throwing his bodily fluid on a woman’s bag in February has been linked to two similar incidents after a DNA match proved positive.

According to police, Shuhei Kasuya threw his bodily fluid from a container onto a woman’s bag while she was on the escalator at JR Oimachi Station in Shinagawa Ward at around 11 p.m. on Feb 25, Fuji TV reported. The woman didn’t notice the liquid until she had got on the train and reported it later to police.

Kasuya, who belongs to the riot police squad, was arrested Thursday after an analysis of station surveillance camera footage showed him throwing something on the woman’s bag.

Furthermore, the DNA in the liquid matched that of Kasuya. It also matched bodily fluid thrown on women’s bags in two other incidents in April, police said.

Police said Kasuya, who was arrested on suspicion of property destruction, has admitted to the charge.

© Japan Today