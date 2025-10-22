Police officer arrested for violating restraining order by contacting ex-wife

Tokushima Prefectural Police have arrested a 47-year-old police sergeant on suspicion of violating the Domestic Violence Prevention Act (protection order) for allegedly calling his ex-wife a total of 20 times and sending her messages on social networking sites, despite a court order barring him from doing so.

Police said Shinya Iwamoto, a sergeant with the Tokushima Itano Police Traffic Division, is accused of ignoring the court's restraining order by calling his ex-wife, in her 40s, 12 times and sending eight messages using his cell phone and social networking site's calling functions between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept 18, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to the prefectural police, Iwamoto’s ex-wife contacted them in late October last year, complaining of violence. The Tokushima District Court issued a protective order in early November, prohibiting phone calls and other such activity.

Iwamoto’s ex-wife contacted police in March of this year and filed a complaint against him for intimidation and obstruction of business for repeatedly calling the law firm where she works.

Prefectural police Chief Inspector Isao Tanaka commented, "This is truly regrettable and we take this matter seriously. We will provide thorough guidance and strive to prevent a recurrence."

© Japan Today