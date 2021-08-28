Police officer fatally shoots man threatening him with saw

A police officer in Sosa, Chiba Prefecture, on Saturday night fatally shot a man who was threatening him with a saw.
According to police, a man in his 70s called 110 at around 6:30 p.m. and complained that his neighbor’s rice-drying machine was making too much noise, Fuji TV reported. Two police officers in their 50s went to the house of the man with the rice dryer.
As they were speaking to him outside, the neighbor who had made the complaint showed up on the premises, brandishing a saw. One officer told him to drop it but the man kept coming. The other officer fired one warning shot in the air but when the man refused to stop, the officer fired a second shot which hit the man in the chest.
An ambulance was called and police arrested the man on suspicion of obstructing police in the performance of their duties. However, he was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.© Japan Today
TheReds
What a bizarre news. And why can't they shoot the hand or leg, even though the body is probably easier as a target? Still, I cannot understand.
Zaphod
A 70-year old armed with a saw? I dont expect the police to be superheroes, but it does not sound like shooting him dead was necessary.
Kag
Somehow people think it is easy to actually aim for arms and legs on someone on approach.
Warning shot have been fired and I believe they have the right to protect themselves and others if one poses threat regardless of that person's age.
longtimenosee
Think what the hands and legs do when the body runs. Visualize the patterns moving through spacetime.
Or just wave your hand in front of you in a circular motion.
Now think of the size of a bullet and the speed it moves.
What is the probability a bullet will hit the moving target? 5%? If so 95% chance of hitting something not the target, which could be a person?
Also, hands aren't thick. What if the bullet passes through and hits a bystander?
The objective isn't to kill, but to stop the threat.
Against a chainsaw, the officer's service weapon is best defense. The only place to fire the weapon is center of the body. Unfortunately, we didn't evolve to have holes poked in this area.
Mr Kipling
Sounds like the police did a great job. Don't risk getting killed or seriously injured by a deranged attacker. If he chooses to attack after both a verbal warning and even a shot fired in the air, then they have every right to use the firearm they have been issued for this very reason.
Those suggesting to shoot in the arm have been watching too much TV.
Reckless
Noise can really drive you crazy. I can sympathize with the saw guy. I wonder if it was an electric saw then I can understand the need to use a firearm.
OssanAmerica
As always, people who have no first hand experience with firearms, much less handgun training, always expect LEOs in threatening situations to be able to shoot the perpetrator in the arm or leg. Sorry folks but they are trained to hit the central body mass. The only lesson to be learned here is don't keep approaching an armed police officer who tells you to stop. Especial;y when they've already fired a warning shot.