Police officer fatally shoots man threatening him with saw

A police officer in Sosa, Chiba Prefecture, on Saturday night fatally shot a man who was threatening him with a saw.

According to police, a man in his 70s called 110 at around 6:30 p.m. and complained that his neighbor’s rice-drying machine was making too much noise, Fuji TV reported. Two police officers in their 50s went to the house of the man with the rice dryer.

As they were speaking to him outside, the neighbor who had made the complaint showed up on the premises, brandishing a saw. One officer told him to drop it but the man kept coming. The other officer fired one warning shot in the air but when the man refused to stop, the officer fired a second shot which hit the man in the chest.

An ambulance was called and police arrested the man on suspicion of obstructing police in the performance of their duties. However, he was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

© Japan Today