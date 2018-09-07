Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Police release 3D recreation of crime scene of student’s murder in 1996

TOKYO

Twenty-two years after the murder of a 21-year-old woman, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police department has posted on its website a video with a 3D recreation of the crime scene showing the presence of a suspicious man.

Junko Kobayashi, a Sophia University student, was bound and stabbed to death inside her house which was then torched, in Katsushika Ward on Sept 9, 1996. Police have questioned more than 75,000 people and followed up on over 1,100 leads but have yet to come close to identifying a suspect or suspects, Fuji TV reported.

Photo: Tokyo Metropolitan Police

The 90-second video has been created based on eyewitness accounts and photographic evidence of the crime. The murder is believed to have taken place at around 3.55 p.m. Around this time, a man in an ocher-colored raincoat is seen standing outside Kobayashi’s home in the rain without an umbrella, staring up at the second floor.

Police are hoping someone will be able to identify the man. In addition, type A blood was found in DNA at the crime scene, which police believe came from a hand or arm injury sustained by the murderer.

Police have offered a 3 million yen reward for information leading to an arrest. The family of the victim has also offered a further 5 million yen.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Kameari police station at 03-3607-9051.

