Police say 78-year-old woman found dead in bathtub was murdered

Osaka Prefectural Police say that a 78-year-old woman who was found dead in the bathtub at her home in Sakai City, Osaka Prefecture, in January, was murdered.

According to police, Keiko Kinoshita was found dead in the bathtub filled with water up to her nose in the first-floor bathroom of her home at around 8:55 a.m. on Jan 30 by her son who had come to check on her, NTV reported.

Police said Wednesday that an autopsy revealed Kinoshita had drowned on or around Jan 29, but her neck and bones in both hands were broken, and she also had bruises on her face.

Police said the autopsy results suggest that her hand injuries may have been sustained while defending herself.

The front door and other doors were locked, and there were no obvious signs of a break-in.

