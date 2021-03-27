Police seek 3 men after 18-year-old fatally stabbed on Kamakura street

Police in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, are looking for three men after an 18-year-old youth was fatally stabbed during an altercation on a street on Saturday morning.

According to police, after stabbing the victim at around 4 a.m., the three men left the scene in a car, Fuji TV reported. The victim, Jo Takamine, who lived in Yokohama, was taken to hospital where he died about 90 minutes after arrival. Police said he had been stabbed in the back.

Police said that Takamine had been walking along the street with a friend when a car carrying the three men drove slowly past them, with loud music blaring from it. When Takamine called out to them to turn the volume down, the car stopped and the three men got out and started arguing with Takamine.

Takamine’s friend was not injured during the fight, police said, adding they are questioning him further about the incident.

Police said they are also analyzing street camera footage to try and identify the car the three suspects were in.

© Japan Today