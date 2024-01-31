Police superintendent goes on trial over non-consensual sex with woman

A police superintendent at the Chugoku Shikoku Regional Police Academy in Hiroshima Prefecture has gone on trial on a charge of forcing a woman in her 20s to have non-consensual sex with him.

In the opening session of the trial on Tuesday, Koichi Iwamoto, 58, told the woman, whom he met on a dating app, that he was a police officer and that he was cracking down on prostitution, Kyodo News reported. He displayed his police uniform that he was wearing under his overcoat and threatened to take the woman to the police station if she didn’t have sex with him at a hotel in Naka Ward on Oct 1 last year. He also threatened to tell her relatives.

Furthermore, Iwamoto allegedly forced the woman to submit a written apology addressed to the police chief, admitting that she had engaged in prostitution and that she would no longer engage in such behavior.

Police said Iwamoto is already facing separate charges for non-consensual sex with two other women, one in her late teens and the other in her 20s.

He was assigned to the police academy from Okayama Prefecture last March to serve as a guidance director.

