crime

Police suspect involvement of stalker in fatal fire in Nagano

3 Comments
NAGANO

Police investigating a fire which killed a housewife and two others in Nagano suspect that the woman was a victim of stalking and the stalker is one of the deceased.

Nagano prefectural police said the 41-year-old Filipino woman Flora Cabornay, who had been in critical condition after the fire broke out at her home Sunday, died in a hospital Tuesday.

The police believe her husband Shoichi Kitamura, 57, is one of the two men found dead at the house in the central Japan city. The identities of the men are not yet known.

The police are investigating information that Flora was complaining about stalking by a Filipino man living in Yamanashi Prefecture and that someone forced him or herself into the house shortly before the fire, according to investigative sources.

Flora made an emergency call Sunday morning, suggesting there was some kind of trouble, the police said.

Sounds like it could have been a love triangle gone bad. There's a lot of missing information here. But we personally know several Filipino women who married older Japanese men for security and status, and then kept Filipino boyfriends on the side. Seems like she may have picked the wrong guy in this case. But of course we don't know whether she had a boyfriend or whether this guy is just some crazy bastard who saw her in the street.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

My bad, not necessarily all Filipino boyfriends, but boyfriend's none the less

0 ( +1 / -1 )

At first, I thought it was a usual fire incident. But it's turned out be the brutal fire involving stalking by a Filipino man. RIP to the dead.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

