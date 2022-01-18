Postal worker arrested for dumping 7,000 undelivered mail items, including vaccination tickets

Police in Tondabayashi City, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 20-year-old post office employee on suspicion of violating the Japan Postal Act after he disposed of around 7,000 pieces of undelivered mail.

Police said Yasuyuki Hara has admitted to the charge, Sankei Shimbun reported. He was quoted as telling police, “It was tiresome to deliver the mail, so I took them in my car and threw them away.”

Some of the discarded mail contained vaccination tickets sent by local municipalities to citizens to be inoculated against COVID-19.

Police said Hara emptied bags of mail in a wooded area in Sakai City’s Mihara Ward on Jan 16. He was seen by a passerby who contacted police.

Hara told police he started taking undelivered items home autumn because he couldn't be bothered delivering them. About 4,000 pieces of mail were found at his home.

