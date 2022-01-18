Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Postal worker arrested for dumping 7,000 undelivered mail items, including vaccination tickets

3 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Tondabayashi City, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 20-year-old post office employee on suspicion of violating the Japan Postal Act after he disposed of around 7,000 pieces of undelivered mail.

Police said Yasuyuki Hara has admitted to the charge, Sankei Shimbun reported. He was quoted as telling police, “It was tiresome to deliver the mail, so I took them in my car and threw them away.”

Some of the discarded mail contained vaccination tickets sent by local municipalities to citizens to be inoculated against COVID-19.

Police said Hara emptied bags of mail in a wooded area in Sakai City’s Mihara Ward on Jan 16. He was seen by a passerby who contacted police.

Hara told police he started taking undelivered items home autumn because he couldn't be bothered delivering them. About 4,000 pieces of mail were found at his home.

3 Comments
Not again !! - Our local postman says they’re now terrible understaffed, the young don’t last long and the elderly are overworked.

*- Jan 24, 2020: “Japan postman 'could not be bothered' to deliver 24,000 items”*

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-51236136

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Agree with snowymountainhell

In my apartment bloc, I regularly see / have visits from Japan Post, Amazon, Sagawa for deliveries after 21:00 in the evening.

In summer, a JP guy was so trashed by the heat, I did offer a glass of water which he refused, panting: "I don't have the time. Too many deliveries." The guy looked like he was going to collapse...

3 ( +3 / -0 )

 “It was tiresome to deliver the mail, so I took them in my car and threw them away.”

Wish I could do the same with my work. Just throw away all the documents that I don't like.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

and one other article to slam down the "professionalism" of the japanese workers cliché

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Throwing vaccination tickets away? He needs to go to jail for that. Is practically harming people lives.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

