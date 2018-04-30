Prison escapee caught in Hiroshima after 3 weeks on run

Tatsuma Hirao is seen leaving a police station in Hiroshima Monday, following his capture after three weeks on the run.

A 27-year-old prison escapee was caught Monday in the city of Hiroshima after over three weeks on the run, police said, ending a massive manhunt that engulfed a serene island where he is believed to have spent most of the time holing up.

Despite the intensive police search on Mukaishima Island in the Seto Inland Sea in Hiroshima Prefecture since his escape from a prison in the neighboring Ehime Prefecture on April 8, Tatsuma Hirao's whereabouts had remained unknown.

Hirao was quoted by the police as telling them he swam across the sea to escape from the island.

While security was tight at police checkpoints on the island, some pointed out that it was possible to swim to the main island as the narrowest point between them was only about 200 meters, although the current is strong.

According to the Hiroshima prefectural police, police officers questioned Hirao on a street near JR Hiroshima station after receiving a call from an employee at an internet cafe around 11:30 a.m.

Hirao admitted to the police officers that he was the escapee. His identity was shortly confirmed through fingerprints and other information.

Hiroshima city and Mukaishima Island are roughly 70 kilometers apart.

The convicted thief was widely believed to have holed up on the 22-square-kilometer forested island with a population of around 20,000, which has more than 1,000 vacant houses and abundant citrus fruits trees.

Following his escape, a stolen car believed to have been driven by Hirao was found on Mukaishima Island, prompting police to launch a massive search there.

According to police, several thefts suspected to have been committed by Hirao were reported on part of the island. A security camera on the island also showed a man with a beard who resembled Hirao on the night of April 24.

Hirao escaped from Matsuyama Prison's Oi shipyard, a rare open-type prison facility in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture.

The shipyard, one of Japan's four open-type jails without perimeter walls, has seen 19 other people escape since it was established in 1961.

