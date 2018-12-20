Prosecutors appeal after court decides against extending detention of Ghosn, Kelly

Tokyo prosecutors have appealed a court decision that prevents further detention of Carlos Ghosn, a surprise ruling which could free the ousted chairman of Nissan Motor Co Ltd for the first time since his arrest for alleged financial misconduct.
The Tokyo District Court on Thursday also decided against extending the detention of Greg Kelly, a former Nissan executive who was arrested along with Ghosn on Nov 19.
There is no set timing for a decision on the appeal, but an appeal defense lawyers lodged previously to prevent the executives' re-arrest was rejected in about three hours.
Late on Thursday, Ghosn's lawyer Motonari Otsuru entered the tower-like Tokyo Detention Center where Ghosn and Kelly are held, passing a crowd of waiting camera crews, a Reuters journalist reported from the scene. He did not make any comments. Kelly's lawyer was not available for comment.
The executives have not been able to make any public statements since their initial arrest, though local media have reported that both men have denied wrongdoing.
Ghosn led Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors Corp and France's Renault SA. He was indicted on Dec. 10 for allegedly understating his income by about half over a five-year period from 2010, and re-arrested the same day for the same alleged crime covering the past three years. The 10-day detention period in the second instance ran out on Thursday.
The court had widely been expected to extend the detention for at least another 10 days, as granting bail to suspects who insist on their innocence has until recently been unusual in Japan. It did not disclose reasons for its decision.
The high-profile case has put Japan's criminal justice system under international scrutiny and sparked criticism for some of its practices, including keeping suspects in detention for long periods and prohibiting defense lawyers from being present during interrogations, which can last eight hours a day.
The court's decision could reflect sensitivity to that criticism as well as changing attitudes in the courts, said Masashi Akita, a defense lawyer in Osaka with over 30 years' experience.
"They are very nervous about criticism of their approach toward detention. This is a typical case of such changing, I suppose," Akita said in emailed responses to Reuters' questions. "I think this case has a big impact and effect on the Japanese justice practice, and such a move is favorable for the defense side."
Public broadcaster NHK said Ghosn could be released on Friday if any appeal by prosecutors is rejected by the court and bail is granted. However, Akita said it could take until the middle of next week for all procedures to run their course - if indeed the men are freed.
Ghosn's arrest marked a dramatic fall for a leader once hailed for rescuing Nissan from the brink of bankruptcy.
Accustomed to a globe-trotting lifestyle, Ghosn has been detained in a small room without a heater and a toilet in the corner. Authorities have limited his opportunities to shower and shave, a person familiar with the matter previously told Reuters.
It was not immediately clear how much bail would be, or if would even be granted.
Activist fund manager Yoshiaki Murakami, arrested in 2006 for insider trading, paid an initial 500 million yen in bail.
At the center of allegations against Ghosn is his Nissan income, with Tokyo prosecutors charging the executive for failing to disclose compensation that he had arranged to receive later.
Nissan has said a whistleblower investigation also uncovered personal use of company funds and other misconduct.
The scandal has shaken the Nissan-Mitsubishi-Renault alliance, with Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa calling for changes to weaken the clout of Renault SA, which owns a controlling stake in Nissan.
Renault has so far not replaced Ghosn as its head, saying his compensation had been in compliance with law and governance guidelines.
Documents seen by Reuters showed that some discussions about compensating Ghosn out of the public eye were not confined to Nissan, but also included Renault executives. Renault told Reuters that any such pay would have had to be made public in France.
Nissan on Thursday said Saikawa earlier this week held a one-on-one meeting with Renault acting boss Thierry Bollore, saying Saikawa described the meeting as "positive". It did not disclose details of the discussions.
Nissan declined to comment on the court's decision.
Reckless
Out for Christmas. Nice.
Ricky Kaminski13
Amazing what a bit of a spotlight and international attention can do ay. Merry Xmas!
klausdorth
And I hope the court ruling will be in his favor, too!
Enjoy Christmas and the upcoming new year!!
Joeintokyo
Change underway, Nissan's top management's ongoing dispute soars.
Andrew Crisp
Not surprising can anyone confirm if a Japanese Executive has ever been detained this long for non violent crime.
Laguna
I actually harbor little sympathy for Ghosn - you feed at that corporate trough and you'll catch the disease of greed - but it appears the court is reconsidering its decision. Make an example of Ghosn, and how many other dominoes will topple.
Cricky
And the charge?
Ascissor
Greg Kelly's medical needs might have been a factor.
Madden
Great news! Now the real story starts!
Deadforgood
Brilliant, maybe now they can publicly speak their side of the story. Nissan and the prosecutors won't be too happy over the holidays either.
Hakman
This isn't about greed. It's about the law. Did he break the law or not?
Make an example of him, for what? If he broke any laws, then yes, making an example of him is fine. Necessary, even.
But you seem to want to "make an example of him" because you judge him as guilty of the "crime" of being greedy.
We're talking here about whether a man goes to prison or not. That's not the time to start injecting class-warfare into things. We don't put people in jail just because we get on our social-justice soapbox and start pronouncing them guilty of being greedy.
And what does "many other dominoes will topple" mean? Are we to now "go after" every CEO out there -- people who run major companies that employ millions of people and provide the goods and services that make our lives better -- because we see them as being "guilty" of having a lot of money?
jcapan
Key takeaway right there. I wouldn't doubt for a second that the government nudged them along as well. But the attention is unlikely to go away. Ghosn and Kelly are both eventually going to have an awful lot to say.
Madden
For sure, the govt. is probably not happy that the world is looking on at this case and Ghosn becomes more sympathetic by the day. The fact that such an extension being rejected is rare would lead evidence to that. Everyone even remotely connected to this debacle, no matter what the country, has got to be really angry and I wouldn't be surprised if it's the Nissan execs who end up being "made an example of".
In other words "they told me not to even think about it or the next person I prosecute will be for stealing a bicycle!"
Goodlucktoyou
How about arrest him, court the next day and jail him. Why should he be free?
ListenTheTruth
Japanese “justice” system blinks first. EXCELLENT
marcelito
If they make it out and start telling their side of the story Saikawa and his cohorts will be sweating bullets.
Merry Christmas Carlos.
ListenTheTruth
International spotlight exposing Japanese ‘justice’ before the world’s eyes. Akin to hostage taking until you “admit” due to mental duress, exhaustion. NOT in anyway meeting international standards.
Disillusioned
The beginning of the end for the Japanese court system. You can bet there are hundreds of foreign journalists and correspondents lining up to blow the lid off the Japanese injustice system. This will be a foreign media frenzy!
They have run out of charges to hold them on and can't think of anything else to charge them with. As a result, they have to let them out. I reckon Ghosn could be on his way to Israel or France within a few hours of release on his mate's private jet from a dinky little airport in Japan's north-west.
ozellis
They kept Horie Takafumi in there for a few months so not without precedent. Ghosn not only rehabilitated Nissan but might also end up being be partly responsible for fairer treatment of suspects due to the huge international spotlight on this particular case. Let's hope so.
RealJapan
The Tokyo District Court should go back in time and throughout ever case that was due (directly or indirectly) to a force confession. For the international community in particular and the embassies in general (especially the USA and France) to allow this to go on for so long is completely shameful and a gross violation of human rights and international law. Hopefully, justice will be served and Ghosn and Kelly are being released simply because they have assets (Excuse my French).
Eppee
Has he been charged with anything ?
Ex_Res
Japanese justice exposed to the world as an utter sham.
A change in the way prosecutors and judges are selected is required, then they can be replaced.
WiseOneIn Kansai
Some of my wife's relatives believe this is Karma coming back to bite Ghosn.
Some of them lost their jobs at Nissan and at sub-contractors for Nissan when Ghosn was closing factories left, right and center. They bought a house with a loan 5 years before Ghosn came along. He initiated drastic cost-cutting measures everywhere within the company even until he was arrested. BUT he never took a page out of his own book when he flew around the world on a private Nissan paid jet to his holiday homes.
The worst was when he numerously flew to Beirut, the plane wouldn't stay at the airport because of security concerns, so the pilots flew to another country and waited until Ghosn called them to pick him up.
He was a hypocrite to his own cost cutting management policies!
Wakarimasen
Freedom for the Nissan 2!!!! Japanese justice at its best.
Next we will maybe find Japanese corporate bungling at its best also.
Eppee
You've got quite a few stories like that, that one is not bad either:
http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/AJ201811270036.html
wtfjapan
Nissan and the prosecutors won't be too happy over the holidays either.
oh man Ghosn is going to squeal like a piglet for the whole world to hear, Japans going to have a very large omlette on its face , hostage justice and all. LOL
Some of them lost their jobs at Nissan and at sub-contractors for Nissan when Ghosn was closing factories left, right and center.
yep and saved Nissan from bankruptcy and the other 150,000 Nissan jobs that would have been on the line. karma indeed.
Omachi
I hope he still gets his deferred compensation... I don't see him going back to head Nissan. Japanese companies frequently have poison-pill severance policies that strip it back in the case that the employee has caused reputational damage to the firm.
Someone mentioned a boycott... it will be interesting to see if sales fall off.
Cricky
This is a long way from resolution, prosecutors have not enough to charge him. Even after holding him in Medieval conditions. Now in their naive believe that releasing him will solve the situation....think they are in for a bracing introduction to a thing called "free press" where pertinent questions will be asked and a reply of "next question" will not suffice. Good practice for the Olympics when the whole worlds press will be asking awkward questions about this and that.
Ex_Res
Someone mentioned a boycott... it will be interesting to see if sales fall off.
I for one will think twice about buying Japanese again, (or anything from a Japanese owned company) Why should I spend my hard earned money to support a country with such a disgusting legal system?
I don't like Pearl Hatbour tactics either.
I would suggest that Japans Head of State initiate a massive review into the judiciary and legal system.
Cricky
Now there's the other 20,000 + people being held indefinitely until they confess? Or is there actual evidence?
Osaka_Doug
This is excellent news! I suspect the other high profile case of Ms Meng Wanzhou in Canada could have also influenced the decision of the court. This is indeed good news for the justice system in Japan.
AgentX
Ohhh yes!
@Cricky - hell yeah!
"Hi, I'm from the free world and I have some questions about the case..."
Much egg on Japan's face due to their archaic ideas of 'justice'.
miyakojimadan
Japan, welcome to the 21st century of criminal justice proceedings. It certainly took you long enough!
Katarina Krakow
A true burden for the company, so he should just take a looong holiday.
I am sure his bank account can take that.
Red suns
There is no need to boycott Nissan.
Nissan under Ghosn regime already did a fine job of shedding Its stellar reputation for durability, reliability and lastly performance amongst car otaku through le-cost killer meme.
GW
AMAZING what good old fashioned Gaiatsu can do!!
It always amazes me how Japan lets itself get shamed/embarrassed in the worlds eye's before reacting...…...almost always too late!
Ask the Nissan two talking if released I wouldn't expect to hear much of anything from them in the short term other than thanking their families etc & being out for the holidays etc
vinarius@pm.catv.ne.jp
The prosecutors office have to release Carlos & Kerry , They have to set bail money for his release.The world's human rights group are watching this case. This case means a signal for , more investment from the world or Japan lives in their own unfair ways and lose as much as 80% investments from the world. Japan have to learn to treat people other than Japanese as humans especially, those people that still love their country and do not read or write Japanese. It is 2 days before Christmas and if a ma,n like Carlos have lost so much after He saved, Nissan. Mitsubishi and many workers in these companies. The prosecutors can make sure, Carlos will go no where. Carlos cannot run away, he is too well-known. A flight to Rio, a flight to Renault, it is saikawa's personal money ???. I saw his car, I am sure the class, he was flying. He is wasting time , with back-stabbing attitudes. No good moral Japanese will stand for this. Who do U think ???. did all he could. I guarantee not saikawa. If anyone that have a correct mind will do the right way business or otherwise.
sf2k
So Nissan was crying crocodile tears all along as we suspected, and wanted to use this to oust him even though it wasn't a problem in France. Should lead to Saikawa's removal.
HShigoto
The more you like, appreciate, and respect Japan as a people, country, and civilization,
the more likely you are to appreciate the decision of the Tokyo court.
Serrano
Ghosn's going to write a book about this and make more millions.
Kenji Fujimori
"They are very nervous about criticism of their approach toward detention. This is a typical case of such changing, I suppose," he said. "I think this case has a big impact and effect on the Japanese justice practice, and such a move is favorable for the defense side."
Democracy is slow, Prosecutors should read the constitution..
AlexBecu
You hire this guy as your CEO.
His not even Japanese.
Next time hire someone from Africa.
smartacus
I notice that some readers think or expect that Ghosn will give a press conference or make public statement when he is bailed out. That is the worst thing he could do. If his lawyer is smart, he will advise Ghosn to make no public statements and keep a low profile, and especially say nothing about the detention process. The lawyer should then say something like "Mr Ghosn and Mr Kelly deny the allegations against them and look forward to proving their innocence in court."
Their passports will almost certainly be confiscated so Ghosn and Kelly will be staying in Japan for the foreseeable future. When they go out in public, I hope they can resist the temptation to talk to media.
The case will drop out of the news until the trial.
But it is also important that the public and Japan Today readers keep an open mind on the question of guilt or innocence. I'm not a member of the Japan Today Ghosn supporters' club, but nor do I think he is guilty. I am willing to wait until the trial, if there is one.
sakurasuki
No need to comment, Ghosn can speak for himself and for Nissan by tomorrow and days after.
Ex_Res
The more you like, appreciate, and respect Japan as a people, country, and civilization, the more likely you are to appreciate the decision of the Tokyo court.
Well, I hope so HShigoto, because right now, the more I see of the Japanese courts, judiciary, and legal system the more disturbing it gets.
But, yes, it is to be appreciated that there are actually judges in Japan who are behaving like judges, and not just rubber stampers.
Massive change is required. More massive than anything ever seen in post war Japan.
I think that the damage is already done, but better late than never.
It may interest you to know HShigoto that one of my closest, most trusted, most valued timeless friends in this world is Japanese.
TrevorPeace
@smartacus, I agree with most of what you said. The only part I disagree with is your mention of his passport. If they confiscate it, he won't need it to take a private jet back to France or Lebanon, neither of which has an extradition treaty with Japan.
smartacus
TrevorPeace
I don't believe Ghosn could leave Japan in a private jet from any airport. Where would he get the jet from? And the jet has to file a flight plan with aviation authorities who would be on the alert. Furthermore, if he did manage to get out of the country, he would become an international fugitive and have to go into hiding, which would be difficult for someone used to a lavish lifestyle.
He would most certainly lose any sympathy. Japan could seek Interpol's help in freezing his financial and other assets.
Also, I do not believe France, Lebanon or Brazil, for that matter, would shield him.
No, I still think he must face the charges in court. If he innocent, good. Then he can hold as many press conferences as he likes. If he is found guilty, my feeling is he will get a suspended sentence and a massive fine.