Prosecutors issue arrest warrant for Ghosn, 3 Americans over his escape

Tokyo prosecutors issued an arrest warrant Thursday for Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn, who skipped bail while awaiting trial in Japan and is now in Lebanon.
Japan has no extradition treaty with Lebanon, so he's unlikely to be arrested. Lebanon has indicated it will not hand over Ghosn.
Tokyo prosecutors also issued arrest warrants for three Americans they said helped and planned his escape, Michael Taylor, George-Antoine Zayek and Peter Taylor.
Deputy Chief Prosecutor Takahiro Saito declined to say where the three men were thought to be staying. He said Michael Taylor and George Zayek are suspected of helping Ghosn flee by hiding him in cargo at a Japanese airport and getting him into a private jet to leave the country.
Saito would not say if Japan has asked U.S. authorities for help, though he said all options were being explored. Japan and the U.S. have an extradition treaty.
Michael Taylor is a former Green Beret and private security specialist. Peter Taylor appears to be his son. Security footage released earlier showed Zayek and Taylor transiting Istanbul Airport at the same time Ghosn allegedly passed through Turkey on his way to Beirut.
Prosecutors suspect Peter Taylor met several times with Ghosn in Tokyo, starting in July last year, to plot his escape. Saito said Ghosn was given a key to a hotel room in Osaka near the Kansai Airport that Ghosn left from.
Prosecutors say Ghosn broke the law by violating bail conditions that required him to stay in Japan, mostly at his Tokyo home.
"We want to stress that the act of fleeing was clearly wrong," Saito told reporters. "We need to erase the misunderstanding."
Separately, Saito said prosecutors on Wednesday forced open a lock to search the Tokyo office of Ghosn's former defense lawyer Junichiro Hironaka for records of people Ghosn met with while out on bail, and other materials. Prosecutors are asking a judge for help in accessing contents of a computer Ghosn used at Hironaka's office that the lawyer has refused to hand over, citing attorney-client privilege.
Ghosn has said he is innocent of allegations he under-reported his future income and committed a breach of trust by diverting Nissan money for his personal gain. He says the compensation was never decided on or received, and the Nissan payments were for legitimate business purposes.
Ghosn has lashed out at the Japanese judicial system, saying he fled because he could not expect a fair trial, was subjected to unfair conditions in detention and was barred from meeting his wife under his bail conditions.
He contends others at Nissan Motor Co, which he led for two decades, drove him out to prevent a fuller merger with its French alliance partner Renault.
Ghosn's dramatic escape, while under the watch of surveillance cameras inside and outside his home is an embarrassment for Japanese authorities.
He is believed to have traveled by train to Osaka and then left via Kansai Airport, reportedly by hiding in a box for audio or musical equipment. Ghosn has not shared specifics of his escape.
The maximum penalty under Japanese law for illegally leaving the country is one year in prison or 300,000 yen ($2,750) in fines, or both. The maximum penalty for hiding a criminal or helping a criminal escape is three years in prison or 300,000 yen ($2,750) in fines.
sensei258
Give It Up. You're not going to get him back
Yubaru
You mean that after all this time they finally managed to figure out it was illegal for him to jump bail?
No wonder why they have to rely on confessions to get anyone convicted here!
Disillusioned
I'm curious to know what evidence they have to issue an arrest warrant for these US citizens. It's pretty clear that the Japanese prosecutors can issue arrest warrants on a whim, as they did to Ghosn the day before he was due to give a press conference. Just because Japan has an extradition treaty with the US does not mean they will be extradited on a whim. They will have to present their evidence to the US court and then a decision will be made about their extradition.
It just seems like petty sour grapes to me. The Japanese prosecutors are trying everything to save a bit of face.
Yes, Ghosn escaping Japan while on bail is illegal. However, the real criminals are the prosecutors who locked him up in solitary confinement indefinitely with constant threats of "Confess or it will get worse for you." They released him on absurdly strict bail conditions, which was more like house arrest than bail. They stopped his press conference by rearresting him on a minor charge the day before the event. Then, they purposely dragged out his eventual trial by stating they would address one charge at a time, meaning his trial could take years to get through the courts. All this is in an attempt to make him confess, regardless of the truth. To me, they are (were) afraid to let the truth come out and stripped him of his civil rights indefinitely to make him confess. They never wanted Ghosn to appear in court coz they knew they did not have a strong case.
And, just one final note for those who believe Ghosn is guilty of misappropriating funds: Every purchase or use of company funds he is being charged with was approved by the board of directors. He could not make these purchases or use company funds without their approval. This is where the prosecutors' case fails and where the underhanded rats come in. I have no doubt the reason they were dragging out his trial was to give the board of directors time to cover up their part in this underhanded corporate coup.
happyhere
Wish someone would break the lock on Saito's office and confiscate all of his files, then we would really find out what is going on.
WikiLeaks, we need you!
extanker
Guilty or innocent, the dude jumped bail and left the country illegally. There's no question he is guilty of those two crimes.