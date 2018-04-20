Rally in Tokyo calls for end to sex crimes against young women

Female college students joined senior government officials and police officers in marching along a bustling Tokyo street on Friday to call for an end to sex crimes targeting young women.
About 140 people, including members of a civic group helping victimized women, walked along Shibuya Center Street, a popular hangout for young people, as April is designated by the government as the month for campaigning against forced performance in adult videos and crimes linked to the so-called JK business. The business employs girls wearing high school uniforms.
Seiko Noda, the minister for women's empowerment, said during a rally that the eradication of women's sexual exploitation is a task for the whole of society. "I'm calling (for the cooperation) of the nation," she said.
According to Lighthouse, a Tokyo-based group that helps human trafficking victims, it was contacted by 100 women in 2016 and 99 women in 2017 who were seeking consultations after being forced to appear in adult videos. They were typically deceived as they were recruited as models.
Meanwhile, statistics compiled by the National Police Agency show there were 131 JK business shops in Japan as of the end of last year, with Tokyo being the location for the largest number of 83.
The business offers various services involving girls purported to be JK, which stands for "joshi kosei," meaning female high school students.
The services include allowing customers to take walks with the girls, take naps with them or receiving massages from them. The businesses often offer hidden, optional sexual services and an increasing number of girls have been forced to provide them, police said.© KYODO
clamenza
Heres a radical idea for the govt;
Shut them down.
stocktrader
Good Call clamenza,
So, what is the call to action????? Just some crappy rally that does nothing except another virtue signalling photo op for some up coming election???
This rally helped nobody except the organizers!
CHANGE THE LAW.
CrazyJoe
"so-called JK business"
This is child prostitution, plain and simple. This is what happens in a patriarchal society. Even though men are in charge, they put the blame on those who do not have power, women.
bones
This culture supports middle aged men going to concerts and being fans of girls young enough to be their daughters and granddaughters,great effort but I fear this type of mentality is not going to be easy to change.
Disillusioned
I was sitting in a pub last night watching some old fella play around with his 20 something hostess. I dunno how much he paid her, but she was pretty young and he had his hands all over her. This shouldn't be seen as just a man's crime. There are plenty of girls out there ready to take a few hundreds dollars of an old man after patronising him for a few hours. I'm sure many of the girls are coerced into it, bit I'm also sure most of the girls do it willingly, both for the cash and the attention. As long as there are girls willing to play, there will be men willing to pay.