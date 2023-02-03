Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Random street stabbings reported in Saitama, Kangawa prefectures

0 Comments
SAITAMA

Two people were stabbed at random as they were walking home in Saitama and Kanagawa prefectures on Wednesday.

Un the first incident, a 61-year-old woman was stabbed in the thigh by a man in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, Kyodo News reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:40 p.m. as the woman was pushing her bicycle along a sidewalk. A witness called 110 and reported that a man had attacked a woman with a knife. The woman was taken to hospital where she was treated for a light injury to her left thigh.

The woman told police that someone bumped into her and that she felt a pain in her left thigh.

Police said the woman told them the assailant was about175 cms tall and was wearing a black top, black pants and a face mask.

In the second incident, which occurred at around 8:10 p.m. in Yokohama, a 28-year-old plan was stabbed in the thigh as he was walking home. He told police he did not know the attacker who was dressed in black and about 175 cms tall.

