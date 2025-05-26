Real estate company president stabbed at his office; suspect arrested

A man in his 70s, who is the president of a real estate company, was stabbed on Monday in Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture.

According to police, the suspect, Masaki Omori, 59, is accused of stabbing the victim in the back and stomach at around 1:35 p.m. at his office, TBS reported.

Omori fled from the office but was stopped by a police officer during a routine questioning about 400 meters away at 2:15 p.m. Omori resisted and pressed his right arm against the officer’s neck. He was arrested on the spot on suspicion of obstructing a police officer in the performance of his duties.

Police said the stabbing victim was taken to hospital and that his wounds are not life-threatening.

An employee said the victim and Omori know each other.

Police said Omori has refused to speak other than to say, "I don't want to answer any questions because I feel like my basic human rights are not being protected.”

