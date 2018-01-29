Regulator orders Coincheck to get its act together after Y58 bil cryptocurrency theft

Japan's financial regulator said on Monday it would inspect all cryptocurrency exchanges and ordered Coincheck to get its act together after hackers stole 58 billion yen ($530 million) worth of digital money from its exchange in one of the biggest cyber heists on record.
The theft highlights the vulnerabilities in trading an asset that global policymakers are struggling to regulate and the broader risks for Japan as it aims to leverage the fintech industry to stimulate economic growth.
The Financial Services Agency (FSA) on Monday ordered improvements to operations at Tokyo-based Coincheck, which on Friday suspended trading in all cryptocurrencies except bitcoin after hackers stole 58 billion yen of NEM coins, among the most popular digital currencies in the world.
Coincheck said on Sunday it would return about 90 percent with internal funds, though it has yet to figure out how or when.
The NEM coins were stored in a "hot wallet" instead of the more secure "cold wallet", outside the internet, Coincheck said. It also does not use an extra layer of security known as a multi-signature system.
The FSA said it ordered Coincheck to submit an incident report and measures for preventing a recurrence by Feb 13. If necessary, it will conduct on-site inspections of other exchanges, an official told a briefing.
The regulator said it has yet to confirm whether Coincheck had sufficient funds for the reimbursement.
Japan started to require cryptocurrency exchange operators to register with the government only in April 2017, allowing pre-existing operators such as Coincheck to continue offering services ahead of formal registration.
The FSA has registered 16 cryptocurrency exchanges so far, and another 16 or so are still awaiting clearance. Coincheck's application was made in September.
"It's been long said that cryptocurrencies are a solid system but cryptocurrency exchanges are not," said Makoto Sakuma, research fellow at NLI Research Institute.
"This incident showed that the problem has not been solved at all. If Coincheck screws up its crisis management, that could deal a blow to the current cryptocurrency fever."
NEM fell to $0.78 from $1.01 on Friday but recovered to$0.97 on Monday, according to CoinMarketCap. Crypto-currency related shares mostly rose in Tokyo, with GMO Internet, which offers cryptocurrency exchange service, gaining 5.7%.
Singapore-based NEM Foundation said it had a tracing system on the NEM blockchain and that it had "a full account" of all of Coincheck's lost NEM coins. It added that the hacker had not moved any of the funds to any exchange or personal accounts but that it had no way to return the stolen funds to its owners.
In 2014, Tokyo-based MtGox, which once handled 80% of the world's bitcoin trades, filed for bankruptcy after losing around half a billion dollars worth of bitcoins. More recently, South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Youbit last month shut down and filed for bankruptcy after being hacked twice last year.
World leaders meeting in Davos last week issued fresh warnings about the dangers of cryptocurrencies, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin relating Washington's concern about the money being used for illicit activity.
Many countries have clamped down on exchanges.
South Korea will ban cryptocurrency traders from using anonymous bank accounts to crack down on the criminal use of virtual coins. China has ordered some exchanges to close, with the aim of containing financial risks.
But Japan has taken a different tack, becoming last year the first country to introduce national-level regulation of cryptocurrency exchanges.
The move, intended to protect consumers and stymie money laundering, was praised by many traders and operators as progressive.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
kibousha
People losing money on bitcoin ? I'm shivering from Schadenfreude.
TorafusuTorasan
That headline is mighty colloquial sounding. Did the government regulator say "Git ch'alls act together now ya punks" or did they use dry legal expressions such as "The loss of $500 million is a major impediment to the process of approving a license for the continued operations of Coincheck and Sons LLC"? I'm heavily betting on the latter.
GW
.... sounds rather lenient to say the least....
fxgai
Later this year I expect to read that the FSA will have demanded an increased budget to deal with increased costs related to cryptocurrency oversight costs. I'd rather it stays in cowboy land myself, and I don't think your average tax payer wants anything to do with bearing the costs of other people's speculative cryptocurrency trading activities.
On the bright side, I also expect the various Japanese exchanges to come up with secure cryptocurrency management schemes so as to entice and ensure their customers. Properly segregating client funds would be one part of this.
Strangerland
I found this:
[The Financial Services Agency] issued a business improvement order requesting an investigation into [the hack], and [Coincheck's] plan to prevent a recurrence, to be submitted by February 13.
Link: https://headlines.yahoo.co.jp/hl?a=20180129-00000060-zdn_n-sci
Strangerland
Being happy about people being robbed of their money.
Classy.
Dango bong
more cryptocurrency scams, again......
Chop Chop
If they have included serial numbers on all cryptocurrency digital money and then the stolen digital money can be tracked down and trading of the cryptocurrency will be safer than now.
They should create new crytocurrency with serial numbers in each of coin. The crytocurrency exchanger can be put red-alert if the hecker steal the coins. Current, all digital money are not safe.
savethegaijin
@Chop Chop
Nearly all money in the first world only exists in the digital realm. It's all vulnerable to an extent. Cryptocurrency more so because it isn't regulated the same way that traditional banking is so it's a lot more porous.
Shame that these people lost their money, though. It's hard enough to get the Japanese public to dip into new markets and I don't think this will help.
YongYang
It astounds, that people suddenly develop amnesia, a total shade of white covering their sight into the now, the past, both distant and close: The financial institutions have been ripping people off for centuries. Scandals, robberies, bribes, dirty money, Sub Prime Mortgages anyone? You know, remember, Fanny May, Lehman Brothers... The Medici Bank? RBS? Sumitomo? Banco Espirito Santo? Industrial Bank of Japan? The list is exhaustive... Bitcoin has NEVER been a scam. It is not a scam. Neither has it been hacked, not Bitcoin.
Block chain is the future. Embrace the change. KNOW what you are doing. Don’t use 3rd party exchanges, always have control over your private keys and seed phrase. It’s easy.
Strangerland
Every transaction that has ever happened has been recorded, and the ownership of every 'coin' can be tracked right back to it's inception, along with every wallet that has ever owned it, using its unique ID. The blockchain is the ledger all transactions on that network.
You mean like every cryptocurrency out there already does as the core part of the system?
They will have already done that with the NEM coins that were stolen in this theft. It's just that it doesn't do them much good, because they will have no idea who owns the wallets that own the coins.
No, that's incorrect. Anyone who handles their own wallet, in a secure cold storage or as a paper wallet is fine. It's only those who use hosted wallets who run the risk.
ghoneim mohamed
Yongyang
you are right,I totally agree with you,I already had an account at one of exchange company(bitflyer)I funded my account last Wednesday for first time,deposite reflected into my account,but they emailed me after,informing me that my name shown on wire doesn't match my name registered at company,they ask me to check again wether it's in Katagana or Alphapet and correct at at home page,then they can verify it and confirm registration,I did several times but they kept sending me same email,finally there was an indication saying"your bank account information is under verification now"this was last Friday bug up till now got no further action,what am I supposed to do?!