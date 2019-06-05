Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Renault, Nissan urge legal action against Ghosn for expenses

0 Comments
PARIS

Renault says an internal audit with partner Nissan found 11 million euros in questionable expenses at their Dutch-based holding allegedly linked to ousted chief Carlos Ghosn.

In a statement Tuesday night, the French carmaker recommended joint Renault-Nissan legal action in the Netherlands, where the alliance is based. It suggested ordering Ghosn himself to reimburse the company for some of the expenses.

The audit of joint company RNBV found deficiencies "in terms of financial transparency and procedures for monitoring expenditure," the statement said. It noted questionable expenses for Ghosn's air travel, personal spending and donations to nonprofit organizations.

Ghosn is facing accusations of financial misconduct in Japan, which he denies and says are politically driven by enemies at Nissan. Ghosn was credited with leading Renault's rescue of Nissan from near bankruptcy.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Health & Beauty

6 Gyms In Tokyo To Help You Stay Fit All Year Long

Savvy Tokyo

Anime & Manga

HEY (Hirose Entertainment Yard)

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Sendai Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Taking Bereavement Leave As a Foreign Worker in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

New Complex ‘Station Lobby’ In Ibaraki Is Packed With Good Food, Entertainment & Learning Facilities

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji