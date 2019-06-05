Renault to bring case against Ghosn over expenses

French carmaker Renault is to bring a case against former chief executive Carlos Ghosn after identifying 11 million euros of questionable expenses, the government said Wednesday, in a new blow for the fallen tycoon as he awaits trial in Japan.
France holds a 15 percent stake in Renault and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told French television there would be a case against Ghosn by Renault over the expenses and the government would supply all the documents required.
The prospect of new legal action backed by France marks a new headache for the former Renault CEO, who was also Nissan chairman in the alliance with the Japanese carmaker, after his initial arrest in Tokyo in November.
Ghosn, who is a French citizen, was seen as a titan of the industry until his mounting legal troubles precipitated his spectacular fall.
"The (French) state will hand over all the elements to the judicial authorities and there will be a complaint," Le Maire told BFM TV in an interview.
"The state will play its role fully as a Renault shareholder. When the state has a shareholding like it does in Renault, its role is to assure that (corporate) governance works well," he added.
He said the conclusions of an internal audit carried out by Renault had uncovered "reprehensible" facts and it was now up to the judicial authorities to take the next decision.
The internal audit conducted by Renault and Nissan identified 11 million euros ($12 million) of questionable expenses at their Dutch subsidiary RNBV linked to Ghosn.
"These findings confirmed the existence of deficiencies within RNBV in terms of financial transparency and procedures for monitoring expenditure," Renault said in a statement late Tuesday.
It said that the company was looking into legal action over Ghosn's "extra costs of air travel" and other expenses "as well as exploring recovering from Mr Ghosn gifts made to some non-profit organisations."
Any legal action would be in the Netherlands, where RNBV is based.
Reacting to the allegations stated by Renault, Ghosn's French lawyer Jean-Yves Le Borgne lashed out at what he said was the opacity of the process, demanding access to all the documents.
"They talk about unjustified expenses but don't tell us which ones," he told AFP. "This audit needs to be analysed, discussed and Mr Ghosn needs to give his responses."
The 65-year-old Ghosn, who maintains his innocence, is awaiting trial in Japan over charges of under-reporting his salary for years while at Nissan and using company funds for personal expenses.
To the irritation of Ghosn's defense team, France has kept its distance from his legal troubles in Japan, insisting on the independence of the Japanese legal system while urging that his rights be respected.
Renault board members met Tuesday to discuss a proposed merger with Fiat Chrysler. Renault said it was studying the offer with interest but would meet Wednesday for more discussions.
Renault under Ghosn for years tied its strategy to the partnership with Nissan but this has been put in doubt by his arrest and subsequent ouster at both companies.
Renault has previously signalled to French authorities suspect transactions under Ghosn, who at the peak of his powers was known for his jet-setting and luxury lifestyle
These included expenses paid for marketing in Oman suspected of being used for personal expenses without any link to the work of the company.
He is also suspected of hiring the entire Versailles palace outside Paris in 2016 to celebrate his marriage in exchange for a philanthropy deal between the state-owned property and Renault.
Ghosn was freed in Japan on $4.5 million bail in April after being detained on fresh charges but is living under strict conditions including restrictions on seeing his wife.
Under the conditions of his bail, Ghosn must stay in Japan and must live in a court-appointed residence with cameras to monitor his movements© AFP 2019
8 Comments
Login to comment
Hallowed
B,b,but he saved Nissan and is cute and is innocent! Yeah right, Ghosn is done. His crimes will thankfully be repaid in full. Not even his French allies are making silly excuses for him these days
Cricky
. It noted questionable expenses for Ghosn's air travel, personal spending and donations to nonprofit organizations.
so air travel? He was required to be in several different countries, perhaps a boat might have been more appropriate. Personal spending? Well in the grand scheme of things might be over the top but not jail worthy. Donations they didn't benifit him. And the money wasn't missed untill now. So is any of this worth jail?
Yubaru
Right, and since it is far, far, easier to convict him in the court of public opinion/media, and find him guilty without going through the nasty business of a trial, let's all just forget that there is a reason we still have a justice system anyway.
Let's get away with jails, detention centers, and any other forms of legal rights, and let the press and media be the judge and jury.
Feel free to lynch him now, but just remember this much, you had better walk a straight line for the rest of YOUR life, because the moment anyone accuses you of anything, and guilty or not, you must accept the same verdict, otherwise you are just being a hypocrite! Because it is far too easy to believe that he is guilty than to give him the benefit of a trial!
Aly Rustom
What Yubaru and Cricky said. A sham from beginning to end.
Reckless
Let's take that magnifying glass to any CEO of a Japanese company and I'm sure you'll find much worse. Even the president of the small firm I used to work at was rumored to use company funds for his young lover's apartment and monthly stipend.
Disillusioned
Let's not forget that Ghosn hasn't been convicted of anything. He has only been accused with speculations and exaggerated propaganda from the backstabbing underhanded snakes in Nissan management who were too gutless to handle this case internally, as it should have been. Let's leave the hanging until after judgement day, shall we?
ksteer
Yes, air travel was required for him but that doesn't mean the places he went to had any business purpose. Or would you rather the company pay for his private jets when he goes on holidays? Again, personal spending that is over-the-top IS jail worthy; when you are using company assets for it. Donations that might not have benefited him directly, but it's not his money to donate. Are you really that crass that you can't understand how this might have been bad?
You're 100% correct. There are very likely worse practices at other Japanese companies. However, just because they do it suddenly makes it okay? This is just whataboutism... Ghosn is accused of misusing company funds and it sounds like they've uncovered a lot of misuse. It isn't his money.
It's not a sham. Just because your beloved hearthstone of success for non-Japanese people in Japan turns out to very seemingly be a bad guy, doesn't make it a sham. Ghosn got caught doing bad things with money that wasn't his to begin with. There has to be consequences. However he got caught in the first place is irrelevant to the outcome of this case. The (very highly plausible) fact is that he DID get caught.
vinarius@pm.catv.ne.jp
So, now they cannot find any real crimes in Japan with Carlos that they have to attack him in the Netherlands ???. My advice to Nissan & all the Japanese people at Nissan , pls take care of Nissan Japan before It goes bankrupt again. Nissan & its employees have no time for back-stabbing.