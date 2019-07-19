Reports say suspect in deadly Kyoto arson attack had grudge

The man suspected of setting ablaze a beloved Japanese animation studio, killing 34 people, was raging about theft and witnesses and media reported he had a grudge against the company, as questions arose why such mass killings keep happening in the country.
Police only have said the suspect Shinji Aoba, 41, who is hospitalized with severe burns and unable to talk, is from Saitama Prefecture and did not work for the studio, Kyoto Animation.
Japanese broadcaster NHK and other media, quoting an unnamed source, said Friday that Aoba spent 3 ½ years in prison for robbing a convenience store in 2012 and lived on government support.
The man told police that he set the fire because he thought "(Kyoto Animation) stole his novels," according to Japanese media. It was unclear if he had contacted the studio earlier.
The company founded in 1981 and better known as KyoAni made a mega-hit anime series about high school girls and trained aspirants to the craft.
The shocking attack left another 35 people injured, some critically. It drew an outpouring of grief for the dead and injured, most of them workers at the studio.
Kyoto prefectural police chief Hideto Ueda solemnly laid flowers at the site, now a charcoal shell, vowing for the utmost in the investigation to find motives behind the attack, which he described as "unprecedented and unforgivable."
Japa has had a series of high-profile killings in recent years. Less than two months ago, a man described as a social recluse, or hikikomori, stabbed a number of private school children at a bus stop outside Tokyo, killing two people and wounding 17 before killing himself. In 2016, a former employee at a home for the disabled allegedly killed 19 people and injured more than 20.
Nobuo Komiya, a Rissho University criminology professor, calls the attacks "suicidal terrorism," in which attackers typically see themselves as losers and target their anger on the society, often those who seem happy and successful.
"Feeling angry at people who they think are winners, they tend to choose privileged people as targets," Komiya said. "They think they have nothing to lose, they don't care if they get caught or if they die."
They are part of a growing trend that reflects a change in the Japanese society, where disparities are growing and ties among families, community and other groups have weakened and people are less obligated to follow the rules and be part of it, he said. "Japan shouldn't be complacent about its safety anymore. We should follow the U.S. and Europe and do more for risk management."
About 70 people were working inside the three-story Kyoto Animation No. 1 studio in southern Kyoto, Japan's ancient capital, at the time of the attack.
The arsonist arrived carrying two containers of flammable liquid. He shouted, "You die!" as he entered the studio's unlocked front door, dumped the liquid using a bucket, and set it afire with a lighter, police said, quoting witnesses. Police at the scene confiscated the gasoline tanks, a knapsack and knives, but have not confirmed they belonged to the attacker. A Kyoto police official declined to speculate how Aoba prepared the attack, saying he wanted the man to explain himself, as well as his motives.
The blaze blocked the front door and quickly engulfed the work space, rising up the stairs to the third floor, sending panicked employees fleeing. Some were able to escape by crawling out of windows, with the help of neighbors. Many tried but failed to escape to the roof, fire officials said. Most of the victims are believed to have died of carbon monoxide poisoning, experts say.
The suspect fled but was chased by studio employees who eventually caught him. He collapsed to the ground outside a house and was quickly surrounded by police.
"They are always stealing. It's their fault," he told policemen bending over and asking him why he set the fire, according to a witness who described the scene outside her house. The man complained bitterly that something had been stolen from him, the witness told NHK and other networks.
Neighbors interviewed by Japanese media said the suspect had troubles with other residents in the apartment building in Saitama where he lived.
One man told the broadcaster TBS that he had knocked on Aoba's door to ask him to stop banging on the walls. He said Aoba shouted "I will kill you!" and "Shut up!" then grabbed him by the hair and shirt.
Studio president Hideaki Hatta was stunned as he entered the site for the first time since the attack Friday and joined police investigators. "I can hardly bear to see this," Hatta said.
Construction worker Takumi Yoshida, 23, was a fan of KyoAni works. "I am shocked and I'm sure for their families it must be very difficult. So with those feelings in my mind, I brought flowers," Yoshida said.
Anime fan and university student Yuki Seki traveled from nearby Hyogo prefecture to pay her respects. "After properly recovering while taking their time, I hope Kyoto Animation can once again share their power and energy with us," she said.
Kyoto Animation's hits include "Lucky Star" of 2008, "K-On!" in 2011 and "Haruhi Suzumiya" in 2009. It has an upcoming feature film, "Violet Evergarden," about a woman who professionally writes letters for clients.
It's also done secondary animation work on a 1998 "Pokemon" feature that appeared in U.S. theaters and a "Winnie the Pooh" video.
It is Japan's deadliest fire since 2001, when a blaze in Tokyo's congested Kabukicho entertainment district killed 44 people in the country's worst known case of arson in modern times. Police called the cause arson, but never announced an arrest in the setting of the blaze, though five people were convicted of negligence.© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
38 Comments
Login to comment
Chip Star
Really?! A guy that sets fire to a building with a lot of people inside has a grudge? That's a shocker.
yoshi
It's really a rare and horrible incident in the Japanese history of crimes. I can't imagine the sadness and difficulty of the families of the victims. I'll pray for the happiness in the heaven of the 33 innocent people.
Lamilly
Many questions need to be asked about fire escapes and sprinklers these may have saved lives. Also sadly, these days doors need to be locked (offices, small shops etc) and opened via an intercom system, this doesn't stop a crime, but it gives people time to remove themselves from danger
Cricky
Horrendous crime, why were their no fire escapes, sprinklers.? For years I pointed out at my work the designated fire escape window has bars stopping any escape. Building codes are nonexistent.
Vernon Watts
@Cricky: Yeah, there is no mention in the news if the building was up to fire code. Was the building ever inspected by the Fire Dept.?
Henny Penny
The building has been reported as having met fire codes. Small office buildings are not required to have sprinklers.
Northernlife
@LB315 yeah its only 30000 per year that are killed by guns in the US that only accounts for 80% of the gun deaths around the globe....So one nutter sets fire to a building kills 34...great comparison there are you saying if someone had a gun they could have shot him...yeah right take your American views and you know what you can do with them Id rather live in a gun free society...
Rick Thomas
Mental health matters. There's more not just in Japan but globally that are powder kegs due to not being able to handle what is not in their control i.e. how one reacts to things outside of them.
LB315
@Northernlife
Sad you completely missed the point.
alwaysspeakingwisdom
And people wonder why Japan has the death penalty. Think about this case and you will find the answer.
stormcrow
Tragic.
RIP
forzaducati
Many people were found dead at the door leading to the roof, but failed to escape to the roof? Then you’d think that the door must have been locked, as has happened so often in the past. However, nobody mentions this. Japanese news mentioned that the fire brigade could open this door from the outside. What good is that going to do in an emergency. Odd reporting.
simon g
And how did it work in this case? Prevented nothing. Spend the money on better mental health services and you may prevent similar incidents.
BertieWooster
I posted yesterday that Shinji Aoba most probably had been "treated" for mental illness or was in the middle of "treatment" because the majority of such cases are. And it turns out to be true:
TOKYO (Reuters) - The man suspected of torching an animation studio and killing 33 people in Japan’s worst mass killing in two decades had been convicted for robbery and treated for mental illness, public broadcaster NHK said.
Psychology and psychiatry are useless in situations like this. All they can do is prescribe drugs. They cannot cure anything because basically, they haven't a clue what they are doing.
Manikin_head
Very tragic story that could have had a different ending if there were stricter and more critically thought out fire prevention/ fire safety regulations and a greater emphasis on mental health in the society. These things plague other countries as well but I can’t help but think: “were there no sprinklers?!” “Why do they need to go upstairs to the roof? Don’t people learn that heat rises?!” Why isn’t there an escape exit on every floor?!”.
Maybe a lot is being excluded from the reports but 30+ people are dead.
I hope people question the safety of their homes and workplaces and actively make changes.
Belrick
He could have done it for any number of reasons, so your belligerence is not needed.
u_s__reamer
And people wonder why Japan has the death penalty. Think about this case and you will find the answer.
I do often wonder why, but this arson horror only goes to show that it can be nothing more than pure revenge since, logically, a deterrent doesn't work after the horse has bolted. The answer can rather be found in London Zoo where once I stared up into an out-sized mirror placed beside the big primate pen and then as I looked down I saw the sign beneath: "THE MOST DANGEROUS ANIMAL IN THE WORLD!" Society has to find ways and means to protect itself from violent, deranged individuals, but it cannot prevent the sudden homicidal outbursts of modern-day berserkers .
Kazuaki Shimazaki
His what novels? His light novels he probably has a company to stand up for him. If it is his web novels, he should feel honored.
oldman_13
Like I said, he is no different than any other mass murderer around the world.
They always have a grudge don't they.
JenniSchiebel
Four things:
(a) Around half of those 30,000 are suicides -- which, tragically, probably would have been carried out by some other means if a gun were not present.
(b) Of the roughly 15,000 rest of them, the vast majority involve other simultaneous illegal activity, such as drug dealing. So, it's not just a matter of the gun being there.
(c) Nobody is murdered "by guns." They are murdered by people. And the murderers don't only use guns. Most of the worst serial killers in U.S. history did not use guns to murder their victims.
(d) LB315's comment (the one to which Northernlife is responding) has been removed, presumably for being off-topic.
But why is Northernlife's comment being allowed to stay? It is no less off-topic than LB315's is.
Is it because some off-topic posts are allowed to stay, if they reflect the views of the editors? Just asking.
talaraedokko
Japan doesn’t need the death penalty as much as a change in life style which creates mental problems. You can say the same with the US or any other money or being number one obsessed culture. These needless killings won’t stop anytime soon.
Do the hustle
An ex-con with mental health issues, plus an overcrowded workplace, plus no fire safety standards has resulted in the deaths of more than 30 people. It’s all well and good to focus all the blame on loon who lit the fire, but most of the deaths are due to poor building and workplace fire safety standards.
CrazyJoe
What a terrible, senseless tragedy. So many lives lost thanks to a lunatic whose madness led them to do very evil acts. Whatever his cause, it wasn't worth doing this to a bunch of people who didn't deserve this. No one does.
To put this in perspective for those who aren't familiar with the company or have a distorted view of anime, Kyoto Animation, or "Kyoani" was known for treating its staff decently, well above the industry standard. Their productions are generally high quality and idealistic, with some summarized as "cute girls doing cute things," such as high schoolers starting a band, or "slice of life". This was a studio that many people looked up to, that created wholesome and funny entertainment which made people happy.
Patricia Yarrow
Sadly, Do the, I think so as well. Just because as a smaller building sprinklers were not required completely misses having no exits/floor. Luckily, a few found a bathroom window on an unreported floor level. The rest...out of luck and out of time.
stepoutsidethebox
"Small office buildings are not required to have sprinklers." 33 dead 30 more injured... maybe its time to rethink this. If 70 people can work in a "small" building with ZERO fire protection its might not be the best law/rule to not have.
zichi
Building less than a certain size don't require sprinkler systems. They are required to have fire protection like exits, fire fighting equipment, smoke detectors.
Central government and prefecture governments need to review their fire code policies.
yoshisan88
yoshisan88
According to an article from another site, due to threats they received, the studio does have a security system which requires a keycard to unlock the front door at the entry to the studio. However, it was turned off that day because they were expecting groups of visitors and they thought it would be more convenient to switch off the system.
kohakuebisu
Japan has the most beds in mental health wards and hospitals per capita in the world. I won't claim this is a good or bad thing, but it means that you cannot claim nothing is done about mental health.
As for the building, witnesses say they heard two or three explosions. The building will have instantly filled with toxic black smoke. Fire regs don't address the prospect of firebombing. Many homes, my own included, could not be guaranteed safe in that situation. The perp burning himself suggests even he underestimated how quickly the fire would take off.
yoshisan88
How about smoke detectors and alarms? They are life savers when fires breaks out. My not too big house has two and they are there by law.
serendipitous1
Sprinklers wouldn't have worked this time anyway because it was an intense gasoline fire and sprinkler systems aren't designed for such explosive fires.
Fatima Emiko Shah McCairn
according to Japan Times, the door to the roof was locked, thats why there were so many victims on the stairs to it.
ATM's
Bullying starts from elementary schools and continues to working places.
It's one cause for suicide and people harboring grudges throughtout their lives.
Cricky
How about external exits, 30+ people dead because they had no way to exit. All it takes is a building rule. I'm so suprised that a country prone to earthquakes and fires still persists in building death traps,
zichi
Fire alarms and smoke detectors can do nothing against a huge petrol bomb. Probably a flash over. It appears many died from the smoke trying to escape. Panic terror and dread.
Educator60
Fatima Emiko Shah McCairnToday 11:30 am JST
“according to Japan Times, the door to the roof was locked, thats why there were so many victims on the stairs to it.”
The article in The Japan Times today does not say the door was locked, it says the victims were unable to open the door. There is a difference but I won’t waste my breath once again going into the reasons why they might have been unable to open an unlocked door (which I pointed out in other threads). The article also says the building did have smoke alarms and extinguishers but was not required to have sprinklers. With a sudden explosion and a building being filled almost instantly with thick toxic smoke, I don’t know why people would think the smoke detectors would have made any difference anyway.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2019/07/20/national/victims-kyoto-animation-fire-tried-escape-via-stairs-leading-roof-couldnt-open-door/#.XTJ_pyVcWEc
obladi
exactly.
And, to say that this crime was a fire code violation is to miss the whole point. It was, as the expert in the article is quoted "suicidal terrorism". Fire codes would not have prevented this.
I don't know what could have prevented this. Maybe something very basic in society, such as showing concern for strangers? I don't know. There sure have been a lot of these cases lately.
Disillusioned
You are kidding, aren't you? There was a purposely lit fire in a hostel a few months ago that killed a dozen people. There was that nutter that went on a stabbing spree in the old people's home last year killing over twenty people. That's a couple of recent ones off the top of my head. There was that nutter in Akihabara a few years ago and another purposely lit fire in Shinjuku maybe ten years ago that killed 20 odd people. Mass-murder is not rare in Japan, especially when you add all the family murders. Stop kidding yourself!
Tatsuwashi
Building fire codes are NOT designed to deal with intentional arson. I doubt sprinklers would have made too much difference in this case.
Why is everybody's first reaction to news like this to run to the government to impose more rules on society?
While certainly tragic, we have to recognize that in a population of 125 million, there will be X number of people who snap in any given year. We can spend money until we are broke and never reduce this to zero.
RIP poor innocent workers