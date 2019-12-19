Ruling party lawmaker's office searched over casino scandal

Japanese prosecutors searched two Tokyo offices of a ruling party lawmaker on Thursday over his alleged ties to a Chinese casino and sports gambling operator suspected of violating the foreign currency exchange law.

The 48-year-old lawmaker, Tsukasa Akimoto, is a member of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party and has been a vocal supporter of the introduction of casino resorts to Japan.

His parliamentary and constituency offices were searched by members of the Tokyo prosecutors' special investigation squad in connection with the Chinese company, which is known to have shown interest in becoming involved in a casino project.

The prosecutors are trying to find any links between Akimoto and the large sum of money that was brought into Japan undeclared by the Chinese firm.

An employee of Akimoto's constituency office denied any knowledge of the lawmaker's whereabouts as dozens of reporters gathered at the office in the capital's Koto Ward.

Akimoto apologized in a tweet for the trouble but denied any wrongdoing, saying, "I've never been involved in a fraudulent act. I'll argue that point at any cost."

Akimoto was in charge of developing the government's so-called integrated resort project policy that will allow casinos to be introduced in Japan alongside large hotel and conference facilities. He oversaw the policy from August 2017 to October 2018 as a senior vice minister at the Cabinet Office.

The raids follow a spate of money and gift-giving scandals that have hit the Abe administration, costing two cabinet ministers their jobs.

Earlier in the month, members of the special investigation squad raided the homes of two of Akimoto's former secretaries over their ties to the company and prosecutors have questioned the lawmaker on a voluntary basis, according to investigative sources.

When the search took place on Dec. 9, the last day of a 67-day parliamentary session, Akimoto denied any wrongdoing, telling reporters that he had "nothing to do with this."

Japan has recently legalized casino resorts in the hope that they will help draw more foreign visitors and buoy the economy after the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics next year.

The government plans to choose up to three locations for the complexes expected to start operating in the mid-2020s.

The Chinese company, headquartered in Shenzhen, near Hong Kong, runs online casinos and a sports betting business among other ventures and is suspected of bringing in from overseas several million yen in cash without prior notice.

The foreign exchange law bans any person from carrying more than 1 million yen ($9,100) in cash into the country without informing customs authorities. Violators face a fine of up to 500,000 yen or imprisonment for a maximum of six months.

The Chinese company is believed to have been interested in a casino resort project in Hokkaido. The company reached out to Akimoto immediately after setting up a subsidiary in Tokyo in July 2017, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Akimoto was first elected to the House of Councillors in 2004 after serving as a secretary to a lawmaker. In 2012, Akimoto successfully ran for a seat in the House of Representatives.

Prosecutors had already questioned officials of Rusutsu village in Hokkaido and obtained documents related to a casino project from the Hokkaido and Rusutsu authorities, the investigative sources said. The village with a population of about 2,000 had expressed willingness to host a casino report.

Rusutsu Mayor Tsunehachi Baya said Thursday he hopes the truth will be revealed soon. "It's impossible that our village was engaged in any wrongdoing," he said.

In late November, the governor of Hokkaido said the prefecture will not pursue an immediate bid to construct a casino resort due to local concerns about the project's environmental impact.

