SDF member arrested for allegedly persuading, assisting girlfriend to commit suicide

A 39-year-old Self-Defense Force member has been arrested on suspicion of inciting and assisting his 42-year-old girlfriend to commit suicide in Kurume City, Fukuoka Prefecture.

According to police, Daiji Era, a member of the Ground Self-Defense Force's Fukuoka Regional Cooperation Headquarters, is suspected of persuading his girlfriend to commit suicide in December by hanging herself with a rope he had prepared in their apartment, TBS reported.

A relative who had received an email from Era hinting at suicide contacted the police, and they found Era collapsed, bleeding from a knife wound to his stomach, with a kitchen knife nearby. His girlfriend had apparently hanged herself in a closet.

Police waited for Era to recover before questioning him.

Police said has partially denied the charge and quoted him as saying, "I did not talk about suicide with her but I got the rope for her. Afterwards, I intended to commit suicide."

