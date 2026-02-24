 Japan Today
SDF member arrested for allegedly persuading, assisting girlfriend to commit suicide

KURUME, Fukuoka

A 39-year-old Self-Defense Force member has been arrested on suspicion of inciting and assisting his 42-year-old girlfriend to commit suicide in Kurume City, Fukuoka Prefecture.

According to police, Daiji Era, a member of the Ground Self-Defense Force's Fukuoka Regional Cooperation Headquarters, is suspected of persuading his girlfriend to commit suicide in December by hanging herself with a rope he had prepared in their apartment, TBS reported.

A relative who had received an email from Era hinting at suicide contacted the police, and they found Era collapsed, bleeding from a knife wound to his stomach, with a kitchen knife nearby. His girlfriend had apparently hanged herself in a closet.

Police waited for Era to recover before questioning him.

Police said has partially denied the charge and quoted him as saying, "I did not talk about suicide with her but I got the rope for her. Afterwards, I intended to commit suicide."

Put him on the front line in the upcoming conflict with China

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

